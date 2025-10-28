The 7 scariest shots in golf

When asked to recall the scariest golf shot I've ever hit, my mind races to the Irish Open Pro-Am at Royal Portrush in 2012. I was paired with John Daly, actor Aiden Quinn and goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings. The first tee grandstands were packed and spectators lined the fairway. In the group ahead, I watched a very steady golf writer I'd played with all week succumb to nerves and skull a line drive dead left into a crowd of spectators no more than 30 yards away.

Minutes later, I heard my name announced and the faint smattering of applause from onlookers who were no doubt wondering who this random schlep was paired with three stars. I felt out of body and tried to make some semblance of a smooth swing. I looked up on my follow through to watch my ball airborne sailing through the gray Irish sky. Hallelujah!

So what if the ball sailed right and trickled OB right by a couple feet. I'd made contact and didn't draw any blood.

Nerves are part of the game of golf. So is slaying past demons over and over. Our swings all have scar tissue at this point: matches we've lost because of a missed putt or career rounds going that find quicksand on the back nine. On any given round we play, there are going to be at least a handful of shots that bring bad memories racing back and a little spike in blood pressure.

That's why there are beverage carts.

But when we're able to conquer a nemesis shot under pressure it's what makes this hard game so great.

In the spirit of Halloween, here are seven types of golf shots that continue to spook me. They give me the most butterflies when I encounter them during a match or when I've got a good score going. Hit me and your fellow golfers with your scariest shots in the comments below!