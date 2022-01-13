5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course

Just because it's cold, stormy or dark out, your quest to play better golf doesn't need to stop. Two new series from GolfPass take complementary approaches to arming you with the best advice for working on your game from the comfort of your home or nearest fitness center.

Martin Chuck teaches out of sunny Phoenix, but having grown up in Canada, he knows the winter golf doldrums all too well. His Build a Better Game: At Home offers a wealth of tips and drills that you can try in your living room, basement or bedroom. Working on your golf muscles in the offseason will help you regain midseason form sooner, and it will free you up to focus on taking your game to new heights in the coming season, rather than just maintaining the status quo.

Speaking of muscles, fitness guru Don Saladino has worked with everyone from elite competitive golfers to Hollywood actors. His new series, The Swing Gym, is all about using specific exercises to address particular swing flaws. It's a uniquely targeted approach to golf fitness that anyone looking to improve from home should appreciate.

Both series have much to offer, especially to off-season golfers. Take a look at these five great tips:

Metronome putting drill

Tempo and rhythm are pillars of not just full shots but putts as well. Check out this drill to help you groove a rhythmic putting stroke with the help of two pillows from your couch or bed.

Wall drill

Maintaining athletic posture and stabilizing your head will help you hit the ball straighter, and you can use any wall in a room to work on this crucial two-part aspect of your swing.

Game-day grip

Not only is the grip a criminally overlooked aspect of the golf swing, it's also probably the easiest thing to practice at home. You can do this while watching the game on TV.

3 ways to improve your balance

Millions of golfers struggle to improve because they don't fully appreciate the importance of good balance as the foundation of a sound swing. Don't miss out - try these 3 simple balance-targeted exercises.

Stop swaying and sliding

Lateral movement can wreak havoc on any golf shot. Stability is king - take a look at these exercises.

Got any favorite at-home golf exercises or swing tips? Share them with us and your fellow golfers below.