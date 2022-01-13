5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course

World-renowned instructor Martin Chuck and fitness guru Don Saladino's at-home drills and golf fitness exercises will get your game in shape.
Tim Gavrich
Martin Chuck's new series Build a Better Game: At Home can help golfers improve efficiently, even in the off-season.

Just because it's cold, stormy or dark out, your quest to play better golf doesn't need to stop. Two new series from GolfPass take complementary approaches to arming you with the best advice for working on your game from the comfort of your home or nearest fitness center.

Martin Chuck teaches out of sunny Phoenix, but having grown up in Canada, he knows the winter golf doldrums all too well. His Build a Better Game: At Home offers a wealth of tips and drills that you can try in your living room, basement or bedroom. Working on your golf muscles in the offseason will help you regain midseason form sooner, and it will free you up to focus on taking your game to new heights in the coming season, rather than just maintaining the status quo.

Speaking of muscles, fitness guru Don Saladino has worked with everyone from elite competitive golfers to Hollywood actors. His new series, The Swing Gym, is all about using specific exercises to address particular swing flaws. It's a uniquely targeted approach to golf fitness that anyone looking to improve from home should appreciate.

Both series have much to offer, especially to off-season golfers. Take a look at these five great tips:

Metronome putting drill

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Metronome Putting Drill

Tempo and rhythm are pillars of not just full shots but putts as well. Check out this drill to help you groove a rhythmic putting stroke with the help of two pillows from your couch or bed.

Wall drill

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Wall Drill

Maintaining athletic posture and stabilizing your head will help you hit the ball straighter, and you can use any wall in a room to work on this crucial two-part aspect of your swing.

Game-day grip

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Game Day Grip

Not only is the grip a criminally overlooked aspect of the golf swing, it's also probably the easiest thing to practice at home. You can do this while watching the game on TV.

3 ways to improve your balance

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Bad Balance

Millions of golfers struggle to improve because they don't fully appreciate the importance of good balance as the foundation of a sound swing. Don't miss out - try these 3 simple balance-targeted exercises.

Stop swaying and sliding

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Swaying and Sliding

Lateral movement can wreak havoc on any golf shot. Stability is king - take a look at these exercises.

Got any favorite at-home golf exercises or swing tips? Share them with us and your fellow golfers below.

Instruction
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
innisbrook-north-redevelopment.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
Armed with more than $10 million, this cryptocurrency and golf enthusiast group aims to buy a world-class course
January 11, 2022
Golf course news & notes: January, 2022
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
world-woods-sold-to-cabot-oak-tree.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
World Woods Golf Club sold; to be rechristened Cabot Citrus Farms
January 10, 2022
New ownership will bring lodging and course renovations to beloved 30-year-old property.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
legacy-golf-resort-sign-1.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This unexpectedly emotional par-3 sign is a Cool Golf Thing
January 7, 2022
"Welcome to my hole!"
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Walker Cup - Day 2
Articles
4 Min Read
Punch Shots: Our 10 favorite GolfPass stories from 2021
January 3, 2022
Want to start 2022 off with some great golf writing? Check out these pieces.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
landmand-aerial-ben-vigil.jpg
Articles
9 Min Read
20 brand-new golf courses opening in 2022
January 3, 2022
From Utah to Iraq, exciting original designs by architecture's biggest names are set to debut.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
18 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
January 10, 2022
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
By GolfPass Staff
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - hole 11
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in California
January 10, 2022
More than 40,000 reviews have been tallied to determine California's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Granada Golf Club - no. 4
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Arkansas
January 10, 2022
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
Search Near Me