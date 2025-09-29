Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

GolfPass Gear Report: September, 2025

New shoes, sunglasses and travel gear highlight this month's reviews.
Fall is usually focused more on football and back to school than golf.

If you're smart, you're still daydreaming of a few more memorable rounds before the holidays or bad weather get in the way. Not a ton of new brands or styles launch in the fall, but there a few rare exceptions worth paying attention to, especially the ones we've featured in this month's GolfPass Gear Report.

The new Alma Mater golf shoes and TIPS line of minimalist travel gear from Blue Tees Golf could be good additions to your golf life. Here's a look:

Alma Mater golf shoes

Alma Mater golf shoes

The golf shoe industry is in a bit of a revolutionary tug of war between legacy brands (like FootJoy) and emerging brands that are slowly chipping away at market share with new looks and styles. Earlier this month, California-based Alma Mater Footwear launched its first golf shoe, the Beta, which comes in two types, the Beta Longwing and the Beta Lite. The Beta Longwing comes in two colors, featuring premium leather, while the Beta Lite sports a technical nylon upper for a more athletic look and feel. I took the Beta on quite a first test drive, walking 46 holes of links golf at Cabot Cape Breton, Canada's top resort. They performed beyond expectations. Not only were they comfortable right out of the box, but everybody I played with complimented their look. The flashy Roman numerals above the heel reminded a few people of their college fraternity days. The wingtip above the toes is a modern take on a classic style.

The strong performance walking the course traces to Beta's three-piece engineering, featuring - and I love this branding - The Slipper, The Gripper and The Zipper. The Slipper is a midsole of cushioned foam from the world of running shoes. The Gripper's spikeless design is inspired by how gravel bike tires perform under duress. Every lug on the outsole was built to engage the ground and then release as a golfer moves through the swing. The Zipper provides the stability to hold these pieces together. They come at a premium price, but considering how they get noticed and perform makes the spend worthwhile. Cost: $288

ROKA Sunglasses

ROKA sunglasses work for active people, especially golfers.

The best sunglasses serve a dual purpose - they must look good and allow your eyes to see properly while being protected from harmful bright light. Golfers will love how ROKA sunglasses check both boxes with style and functionality. ROKA's golf eyewear line is extensive, offering 16 different frames and dozens of colors at a price range from $180 to $315. The ROKU custom fit system is a big selling point. Several models like the Falcon XL, Estacado XL, Barton XL and Rory XL come in a larger size to help those burdened with a bigger head than most people. I wear the Phantom Titanium glasses for their classic aviator look (think Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun') and the Rory 2.0 for their more modern style. The Phantom Titaniums allow only 9 percent light transmission through their precision lenses, meaning they're great for intensely bright and sunny conditions (translation: golf). The Rory models only allows 17 percent light transmission in, plus they feature a more customized fit with adjustable temples and three sizes of GEKO nose pads.

Cigman golf rangefinder

Cigman offers a lot of rangefinder for less than $100.

Is it a Bushnell-killer? Maybe not, but this rangefinder is more of the cheap-and-cheerful variety than its more upmarket handy-and-hefty counterparts. With a 1,300-yard overall range that delivers fairly dependable yardages (some double-checking recommended), slope function and even an external touchscreen, it's a lot of rangefinder for not a lot of money. $99.99 at Amazon.

TIPS for better travel

Best known for its excellent rangefinders and other tech golf products, Blue Tees Golf has launched a new travel gear line called TIPS, which stands for Travel-Inspired by the Pursuit of Simplicity. TIPS blends high-quality materials, streamlined functionality and Southern California aesthetics. The five core products from its Transit Collection include a Medium Backpack, Commuter Sling, Shoe Pod, Valuables Pouch and Travel Kit - all crafted for modularity, durability and style. Prices: Ranging from $39-$169

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

