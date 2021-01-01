Triple Down Package
FROM FROM $137 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $137 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $137 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Triple Down Package
Savor the Sonoran Desert of Arizona at three of the top Native American reservation courses in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino and 3 rounds of golf: Whirlwind Golf Club's Cattail and Devil's Claw courses and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
From $137 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
- 3 rounds of golf: Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail, Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes
- Avis full size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
Additional rounds available at: Troon North Golf Club, The Boulders, The Phoenician, The Westin Kierland, Lookout Mountain, Quintero, Wickenburg Ranch, Golf Club of Estrella, Blackstone Country Club at Vistancia (Troon Privé), Ocotillo Golf Club, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, McDowell Mountain, and Longbow Golf Club. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees