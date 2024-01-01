Dominican Republic Golf Packages

The Caribbean capital of seaside golf

No island in the world features more holes on the ocean than the Dominican Republic. Tom Fazio, Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus have all laid out spectacular holes that bring the splashing waves and ocean cliffs into play. Much of the golf lies on the southeast side of the island in Punta Cana, which is the most convenient international airport for golfers, and Casa de Campo, the legendary golf resort that helped put the Caribbean on the map. The Corales Puntacana Championship hosts the PGA TOUR every spring in this tropical paradise. Seaside beauties like Teeth of the Dog, Corales and Punta Espada rank among the most scenic golf courses in the world.