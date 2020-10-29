1899 Indoor Golf

Best indoor golf option in NE Ohio. Trackman was awesome and was way more accurate than I could have imagined. In one hour I practiced, played 18 holes and had a great lunch all for less than $30 bucks but it was still off-season rates. Great place to work on the game or bring out some buddies and have a little competition. They also offer golf leagues. Great draft beer selection and best bourbon selection around other than maybe Oak and Embers.