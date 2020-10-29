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1899 Indoor Golf

1899 Indoor Golf
1899 Indoor Golf
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

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Golfer Reviews

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Review 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Off-season golf

Best indoor golf option in NE Ohio. Trackman was awesome and was way more accurate than I could have imagined. In one hour I practiced, played 18 holes and had a great lunch all for less than $30 bucks but it was still off-season rates. Great place to work on the game or bring out some buddies and have a little competition. They also offer golf leagues. Great draft beer selection and best bourbon selection around other than maybe Oak and Embers.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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