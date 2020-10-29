1899 Indoor Golf
Annual
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Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Off-season golf
Best indoor golf option in NE Ohio. Trackman was awesome and was way more accurate than I could have imagined. In one hour I practiced, played 18 holes and had a great lunch all for less than $30 bucks but it was still off-season rates. Great place to work on the game or bring out some buddies and have a little competition. They also offer golf leagues. Great draft beer selection and best bourbon selection around other than maybe Oak and Embers.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0