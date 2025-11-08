VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan

I’ve been coming to VTL Golf for over two years now, and it’s hands down one of the best indoor golf facilities around. The TrackMan technology is top-notch and has really helped me improve my game.

I’ve even taken lessons here with the local pro for both myself and my family. The instruction is excellent and personalized.

Booking a session is super easy, the staff is always friendly, and the prices are very reasonable. Whether you’re looking to dial in your game year-round or just have fun with friends, VTL is the perfect spot!