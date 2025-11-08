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VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan

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VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan
A view from VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan.
VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan
A view from VTL Indoor Golf & Academy - Vaughan.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u000006221315
Review 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best 24/7 Virtual Golf Simulator in Toronto!

I’ve been coming to VTL Golf for over two years now, and it’s hands down one of the best indoor golf facilities around. The TrackMan technology is top-notch and has really helped me improve my game.

I’ve even taken lessons here with the local pro for both myself and my family. The instruction is excellent and personalized.

Booking a session is super easy, the staff is always friendly, and the prices are very reasonable. Whether you’re looking to dial in your game year-round or just have fun with friends, VTL is the perfect spot!

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
mzCQdfDsfhGTp67KPbXA
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u869436228
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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