Ten86 Pro Golf Simulator
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Golfer Reviews
Convenient simulator
I enjoy this place. It is small - only a single bay within a cigar store and smoking club (separate room). The simulator is good, decent selection of courses. Whoever is working will set the course up along with the options. I typically don't do the putting as it takes much longer and simulator putting is never great. You can get a good deal on the first time of the day. It's very convenient for me to get to. Staff is friendly.
Great place to use simulator
Been here more times than I can count. The staff are always great, friendly and accommodating. You can enjoy a cigar with friends and byob. Or if you just want to go and practice it’s perfect for that.
The spot to go to
Just one simulator but the best one, it’s a cigar lounge too so you can drink and smoke all while playing on the simulator. It was only $50 for all 4 of us so $12.50 each. You won’t find cheaper/more secluded/relaxing/ and easy going place. The best place around