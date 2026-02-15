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Ten86 Pro Golf Simulator

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Ten86 Pro Golf Simulator
A view from Ten86 Pro Golf Simulator.
Hot Deals at Ten86 Pro Golf Simulator
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2800
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Thu 10/1
$2900
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Fri 10/2
$3800
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Sat 10/3
$3900
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Sun 10/4
$4000
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Mon 10/5
$3700
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Rating Index
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4.8
4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Jdamkp
Reviews 57
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Convenient simulator

I enjoy this place. It is small - only a single bay within a cigar store and smoking club (separate room). The simulator is good, decent selection of courses. Whoever is working will set the course up along with the options. I typically don't do the putting as it takes much longer and simulator putting is never great. You can get a good deal on the first time of the day. It's very convenient for me to get to. Staff is friendly.

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
jasonprichard2024
T O P 1000
Reviews 89
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Top 1000 Contributor
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
villanojj
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place to use simulator

Been here more times than I can count. The staff are always great, friendly and accommodating. You can enjoy a cigar with friends and byob. Or if you just want to go and practice it’s perfect for that.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u538318893
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

The spot to go to

Just one simulator but the best one, it’s a cigar lounge too so you can drink and smoke all while playing on the simulator. It was only $50 for all 4 of us so $12.50 each. You won’t find cheaper/more secluded/relaxing/ and easy going place. The best place around

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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