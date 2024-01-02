Golf 1 Station Golf Academy

Very ridiculous experience. Booked 5 pm hot deal through golf now. Arrived at the facility around 4:40 while no one cared about me. I waited another 20 minutes until 5 pm.

Someone finally noticed me and said he was planning to close the shop at 5 pm and I couldn't play even I already booked. I drove 20 minutes to play and went back home another 20 minutes .

The staff, whether he is owner or not, was very rude and not expressed any apologize at all.

Please don't play at this simulator facility, find other options nearby. Horrible horrible experience.

I will report this situation to golfnow as well.