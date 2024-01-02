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Golf 1 Station Golf Academy

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Rating Index
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2.6
2.6 out of 5 stars, based on 5 reviews
40.0%
Recommend
5
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.3
  • Value
    2.6
  • Layout
    2.3
  • Friendliness
    2.6
  • Pace
    2.6
  • Amenities
    2.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
robbieanno
Review 1
Played

They were closed

Closed

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Toothache22
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Played

Made reservation and place was closed

Made a reservation, arrived on time only to find the location closes

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
tPOXawf6q8JMaKAaiYnk
Review 1
Played

Couldn't play as the staff went home

Very ridiculous experience. Booked 5 pm hot deal through golf now. Arrived at the facility around 4:40 while no one cared about me. I waited another 20 minutes until 5 pm.

Someone finally noticed me and said he was planning to close the shop at 5 pm and I couldn't play even I already booked. I drove 20 minutes to play and went back home another 20 minutes .

The staff, whether he is owner or not, was very rude and not expressed any apologize at all.

Please don't play at this simulator facility, find other options nearby. Horrible horrible experience.

I will report this situation to golfnow as well.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Jay7662673
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

What a great place to play!

I rarely post reviews but was so impressed by the friendly staff and how enjoyable it was to play the simulator. I started warming up on the driving range and then played 18 holes. It was fantastic. No one bothered me and I got great feedback on my shots. Well worth the money.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
hoonchoi91
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0

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