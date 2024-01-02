Golf 1 Station Golf Academy
Golfer Reviews
Made reservation and place was closed
Made a reservation, arrived on time only to find the location closes
Couldn't play as the staff went home
Very ridiculous experience. Booked 5 pm hot deal through golf now. Arrived at the facility around 4:40 while no one cared about me. I waited another 20 minutes until 5 pm.
Someone finally noticed me and said he was planning to close the shop at 5 pm and I couldn't play even I already booked. I drove 20 minutes to play and went back home another 20 minutes .
The staff, whether he is owner or not, was very rude and not expressed any apologize at all.
Please don't play at this simulator facility, find other options nearby. Horrible horrible experience.
I will report this situation to golfnow as well.
What a great place to play!
I rarely post reviews but was so impressed by the friendly staff and how enjoyable it was to play the simulator. I started warming up on the driving range and then played 18 holes. It was fantastic. No one bothered me and I got great feedback on my shots. Well worth the money.