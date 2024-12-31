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ParCiti Golf Simulators

ParCiti Golf Simulators
A view from ParCiti Golf Simulators.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
hirseljma
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Clean, Accurate Sensors, and a friendly staff

I have been here twice and both times have been impressive. The staff helps you set up the simulator and when you’re left to do it yourself it’s very easy to operate. I chose to warm up on the driving range and then play a course. You can get all of that in in about an hour oh and if you want a beer or a snack, they have that there too I’m looking forward to using them more often in 2025.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
aYFIt0zuacNOy4RzG8cZ
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Twice a year
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
John8890879
Reviews 5
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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