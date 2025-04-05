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Paint Branch Simulator

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Paint Branch Simulator
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Tue 9/29
$3349
$3000 + $349 fee
Wed 9/30
$3349
$3000 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
5FQOyfF9SpQqu70Av0I9
Review 1
Played

Don’t waste your time

Unless you are going out to play for your first time ever don’t waste your time on this course. The pace of play was bad, starting from hole 1. Everyone stands on the first tee box in a line no order of tee time. I paid for a cart and the starter was too lazy to bring out another cart. Hindsight you do not need a cart for this course but since it was my first time playing I wasn’t aware.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
4THq2KR6h7ImnL3glL5T
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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