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Smash Factor Lounge

Smash Factor Lounge
A view from Smash Factor Lounge.
Smash Factor Lounge
A view from Smash Factor Lounge.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
cody9002798
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

New Indoor Golf!

I visited Smash Factor for the first time last week and was blown away! The place had a great vibe and was a nice price. The owner also was very kind and informative while explaining their new system, and even played a round with me! Some on going construction so does not have food and beverage services yet (other than vending machines), but the final place will have self-serve beer on tap!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0

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