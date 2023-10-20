Smash Factor Lounge
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
New Indoor Golf!
I visited Smash Factor for the first time last week and was blown away! The place had a great vibe and was a nice price. The owner also was very kind and informative while explaining their new system, and even played a round with me! Some on going construction so does not have food and beverage services yet (other than vending machines), but the final place will have self-serve beer on tap!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0