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The Golf Box

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The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
The Golf Box
A view from The Golf Box.
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Rating Index
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4.5
4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.5

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
dserna427
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

The Golf Box is the Best!

The Golf Box is a great spot to play golf! Great setup, software, and the quality is the best! I really enjoyed the analytics of each swing and even being able to view the camera on my swing. All great data that helps understand your game better. There’s a ton of courses to play or you can just hit the range! Highly recommend! 10/10!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
N42m0JGqpv7OBsRFOHfs
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0

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