Golf Plus Performance Lab Chino
Golfer Reviews
Might be time for new golf balls but otherwise a decent indoor sim option for practice. Greta feedback with video
Fun alternative to range
First time there and a great experience. Love the simulator and getting lots of data. Wish I had this in my back yard. I usually go to the range but the balls are so bad; does not fly true.
Interesting sim setup
Pretty cool place to go play on a simulator. Lots of feedback after every shot. Only downside is that the screens are almost too close to the hitting mat, so they tend to bounce back a bunch. Also, the tee doesn’t go too high so be prepared to hit driver off a low tee. Still, for the price, a fun time
Worst Experience ever
On entering the facility I was greeted by 2 friendly Asian women Employees however, neither of them spoke English very well. I was then quickly led to a hitting Bay where they could not elaborate on how their systems works or how to navigate their computer software. As I attempted to figure this out with mmnimal guidance or instruction. I then became increasingly frustrated as their set up constantly was pausing thus delaying my practice. My questions to resolve the issue seemed to confuse them and they were unable to articulate a fix or what I may have been doing wrong. Instead the reply I received was my English is not very good. I ended up leaving after about 35 minutes and was required to pay. Normally I would have disputed this but no one seem to understand what I was saying. At this point I cut my losses and went home.
I will never recommend this place to anyone .