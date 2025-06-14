Golf Plus Performance Lab Chino

On entering the facility I was greeted by 2 friendly Asian women Employees however, neither of them spoke English very well. I was then quickly led to a hitting Bay where they could not elaborate on how their systems works or how to navigate their computer software. As I attempted to figure this out with mmnimal guidance or instruction. I then became increasingly frustrated as their set up constantly was pausing thus delaying my practice. My questions to resolve the issue seemed to confuse them and they were unable to articulate a fix or what I may have been doing wrong. Instead the reply I received was my English is not very good. I ended up leaving after about 35 minutes and was required to pay. Normally I would have disputed this but no one seem to understand what I was saying. At this point I cut my losses and went home.

I will never recommend this place to anyone .