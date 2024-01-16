Full Swing PT and Golf
About
1811 W State Rd 434
Longwood, FL 32750
Golfer Reviews
This is a great place to hit, PT, learn more about golf and much more
I stumbled onto this place as an option to hit since has been raining in Orlando and love it. There are a couple of indoor hitting bays, a full time PT guy who is the owner and many more people for improving your golf game. Its a very relaxed place to hit but if you are traveling or live in Orlando and need some help with your body or swing, they are great and once you get working with them, they have lots of remote options to keep working together.,
Great place for practice and instruction
Full Swing is a great place to go relax and hit some balls at a sim or get together with some friends on a rainy day. There's no pressure to play well or keep up pace and you can practice and get your yardages dialed in. If you need some extra instruction they offer lessons from a PGA Pro. The unique thing is in addition to giving you drills to practice at home or on the range, Full Swing has the ability to give you workouts and exercises to improve your game.
Incredible Facility
Great Spot for a lesson and meet up with friends to play a round on their simulators. I hosted a corporate event there and everyone had a great time. The free play Golden Tee in the lounge area is a nice touch! I would definitely recommend Chris and his staff at Full Swing to anyone looking to improve their game or to get some swings in while in the a/c!
Very cool facility with great staff
The simulator set up is great ranging from VR course play to full on lessons. They also have a ton of stretching and strength conditioning equipment available.