Rio Pinar Trackman Range

I tried the new Trackman driving range at Rio Pinar. What a JOKE!

It is supposed to track your balls distance, speed etc.

I think they have about 20 or 24 bays. Absolutely none of them have Wi-Fi so it was a complete joke. It was just a regular driving range there was no tracking of the ball whatsoever!

Even though they dont open till 11am, they had multiple people cutting grass, blowing out the bays with an extremely loud backpack blower! 1 woman walking right in front of people hitting, picking up broken tees! Can't they do that before 11 AM? Or after they close? Not when people are trying to play.

Since they open at 11am, the sun is full on in your face! There is a tilted roof but absolutely no protection from the sun.

So, I had no other choice than to just hit balls. Even though they are relatively new, its difficult to find a bay that has a rubber tee to put your ball in, they are all destroyed.

There is absolutely no one out there to help you with the bays or figuring out the Wi-Fi which none of them had working.

I contacted them multiple times, asking them to make it up by just giving me another round there or fixing the stuff and having me back. Never heard a word back from them.