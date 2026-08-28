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Rio Pinar Trackman Range

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Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Rio Pinar Trackman Range
A view from Rio Pinar Trackman Range.
Hot Deals at Rio Pinar Trackman Range
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$1400
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$1400
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Thu 10/1
$1400
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$1400
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Fri 10/2
$1800
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$1800
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Sat 10/3
$1800
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$1800
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Sun 10/4
$1900
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$1900
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Mon 10/5
$5000
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$1800
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Rating Index
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3.4
3.4 out of 5 stars, based on 14 reviews
71.4%
Recommend
14
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.8
  • Value
    3.9
  • Layout
    4.1
  • Friendliness
    4.2
  • Pace
    4.1
  • Amenities
    4.2

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
TYohe
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Rio Pinar Trackman Range

I tried this for the first time and I’m very pleased with it. I could map my clubs, just hit on the range or play virtual courses. I discovered the Trackman app and all the information on my clubs that I got from the range was transferred to the app for reference when playing an actual course. The bay I used was covered and had several couches and a small table if I wanted to take a break. It was worth every penny.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
1b0ffac0-2c94-5821-90cd-f74cb8271bf5
DAB4par
T O P 25
Reviews 285
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Rio Tracman Range

Very nice ....good balls, TracMan tracing, 20+ bays, 110 balls with GN Hot Deals, good visual targeting, chipping area, beautiful setup.

Top 25 Contributor
Ohio Advisor
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
rbhrbrt
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great range experience

Just played today and had a great time. I saw some bad reviews about the trackman not working… worked really well for me. A couple of notes I wish I knew though:

Download the trackman app first (free)

Go inside to the pro shop first, where they will give you the range ball codes for 2 buckets (if you book on the GolfNow app).

Very cool setup and enjoyed some practice with ball tracking and then played Yellowstone virtual! It only glitched and reset one time, but picked up where I was. Great time

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
fn6UtGCEnpVCv1QihVXF
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Do not book online

Do not Book the driving range online. It does not guarantee you a spot and you pay $25 for a large bucket when a large buck is $15 when you get there. Also, if you book after 6PM there will be no one in the golf shop to give you your ticket.

Great driving range. Booking in advance is a waste of money and does not even reserve you a spot. Do not bother, just show up and swing away.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
furlongscott
Reviews 21
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Rio Pinar Track Man

I tried the new Trackman driving range at Rio Pinar. What a JOKE!

It is supposed to track your balls distance, speed etc.

I think they have about 20 or 24 bays. Absolutely none of them have Wi-Fi so it was a complete joke. It was just a regular driving range there was no tracking of the ball whatsoever!

Even though they dont open till 11am, they had multiple people cutting grass, blowing out the bays with an extremely loud backpack blower! 1 woman walking right in front of people hitting, picking up broken tees! Can't they do that before 11 AM? Or after they close? Not when people are trying to play.

Since they open at 11am, the sun is full on in your face! There is a tilted roof but absolutely no protection from the sun.

So, I had no other choice than to just hit balls. Even though they are relatively new, its difficult to find a bay that has a rubber tee to put your ball in, they are all destroyed.

There is absolutely no one out there to help you with the bays or figuring out the Wi-Fi which none of them had working.

I contacted them multiple times, asking them to make it up by just giving me another round there or fixing the stuff and having me back. Never heard a word back from them.

First Time Playing
Hot weather
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Pace 3.0
Default User Avatar
u313488355
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jbenderUCF
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Unable to use the track man.

The bays are not reserved. This is essentially just paying for two buckets of 55 balls. Check in for this is very unclear. The track man iPads were also not working.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
rcraigiii
Reviews 18
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

They cancelled our reservation 40 min before start

My buddy and I were in route to the course when I got a call 40 minutes before our reserved practice session. This is the second time the day of a reservation they have canceled on us. I don't know if it's lack of care, lack of planning, or just plain lack of management oversight. What makes things worse is the attitude over the phone, showing no remorse. When I asked for details on what happened, it turns out they had a tournament "that came together last minute." That response is just plain insulting.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Fabiog17
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
BigAT
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Don’t come expecting to hit drivers

Cannot hit drivers at the range because every tee set up is broken.

Previously Played
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
dannyu
Reviews 15
Handicap 20-24
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great facility

Cannot say enough about the starter and the first wonderful experience. The most welcoming staff in Orlando and I was so impressed on how well we were treated. The starter was above and beyond helpful.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
ngolovachev
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played

The trackman range is excellent. You can set your phone up conveniently on pre-placed stands and track every shot, as well as play mini games if you want to. You have to download the trackman app on your phone to use the tracking software. You get 2 55 ball buckets with the range pass. It was not busy when I went so I stayed much longer than an hour.

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Ajax1980
Reviews 2
Played

**SCAM ALERT**

**SCAM ALERT** I paid to play on a trackman, according to the advertisement, and instead they gave me two buckets of range balls.

First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 2.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/28/2024

Since my post above Rio Pinar has updated their pictures and description of what you actually pay for. This is no longer a scam. Thank you, RP.

Default User Avatar
baseball12
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Trackman

Had a blast played Pebble Beach ! Nice setup practice facilities were impressive ..

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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