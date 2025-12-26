Home / Directory

SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa

Book Now
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
A view from SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa.
Hot Deals at SwingEasy Golf Club
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

More Hot Deals
View more Hot Deals on
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

3.4
3.4 out of 5 stars, based on 5 reviews
40.0%
Recommend
5
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.0
  • Pace
    4.0
  • Amenities
    3.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u026838472
Review 1
Played

DO NOT BOOK!!!

Booked days ahead in golf now. Got to tee time and they said their system does not sync. You cannot book thru golf now to save a tee time here. I told me we can't use the time. Awful.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Friendliness 4.0
Default User Avatar
u314162696858
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Think Pebble Beach on a 110 degree day mixed with air conditioning

I loved every second of playing here. Staff is super friendly. Clean facility. Stocked fridge. Easy computer systems to navigate.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
wMHkVn4ynFiuGUf8MzTl
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Great place for family, friends, or corporate outings

I’ve been to Swingeasy several times & always had a great experience. The staff is friendly & the environment has great energy. Highly recommend for your next family, friend, or corporate outing

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
TCecVgZlZ5PReHlPR98D
Review 1
Recommended
Played

good stuff

great place and great staff will be coming back aslong as theyre open. also love the privacy of the bays!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
dwalle
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Fake tee times

Don’t believe the app times listed. I booked a time then got a call 5 minutes beforehand that it was actually unavailable. Was told by employee that this happens to them frequently

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Default Course Image
Rancho San Joaquin Practice Center
Irvine, CA
Fairway Factory
Fairway Factory
Huntington Beach, California
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
Laguna Hills, California
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
Laguna Hills, California
Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge
Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge
Lake Forest, California
Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge
Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge
Lake Forest, California
Default Course Image
The Islands Golf Center
Anaheim, CA
Default Course Image
Super Sports Golf & Recreation Center
Orange, CA
Default Course Image
Tiger Woods Learning Center
Anaheim, CA
The Golf Box
The Golf Box
Fullerton, California
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me