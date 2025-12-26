SwingEasy Golf Club - Costa Mesa
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
Golfer Reviews
DO NOT BOOK!!!
Booked days ahead in golf now. Got to tee time and they said their system does not sync. You cannot book thru golf now to save a tee time here. I told me we can't use the time. Awful.
Think Pebble Beach on a 110 degree day mixed with air conditioning
I loved every second of playing here. Staff is super friendly. Clean facility. Stocked fridge. Easy computer systems to navigate.
Great place for family, friends, or corporate outings
I’ve been to Swingeasy several times & always had a great experience. The staff is friendly & the environment has great energy. Highly recommend for your next family, friend, or corporate outing
good stuff
great place and great staff will be coming back aslong as theyre open. also love the privacy of the bays!
Fake tee times
Don’t believe the app times listed. I booked a time then got a call 5 minutes beforehand that it was actually unavailable. Was told by employee that this happens to them frequently