Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge
Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Great place to hone your skills
Today I went to the Onyx Golf Cafe for the first time and had a welcoming reception from the team there. It was my first time using the Trackman system to look at my individual golf shots. I see myself going back here to hone my skills especially during the winter months.
Great Spot for Golf and Relaxation
I really enjoyed this place! It’s small but cozy, with a modern East Asian-inspired decor that gives off a fun karaoke vibe.
The staff are super friendly and attentive—it was impressive how they took the time to clean my clubs for me!
The machines are excellent and provide detailed data, which I found really helpful. However, there were some calibration issues, particularly with the putter, which made it difficult to proceed. I believe this is more about educating users on the setup rather than a quality problem.
The food was decent—nothing extraordinary but enjoyable enough for the experience.
best part, is that, you are by yourself, I need that peace in practice for sure.
Overall, I love this place and would definitely recommend it to others. I plan to come here often!
New, clean, friendly, fun!
Just had the pleasure of playing at Onyx Golf. As I walked in, I was greeted by a very friendly staff who showed me around. He then offered to clean my clubs before taking me to my bay. The standard bay was private enough, clean, and had ample space. In one hour, I managed some virtual range practice, shot analysis, and played a 9 hole. I would highly recommend this place! I’m looking to become a member.
AWESOME
This place is awesome. 9 bays, a coffee shop and full bar. The owner took the time to show me around and go through all the new features of Trackman and it's AI swing analyzer (also awesome).
I will definitely be "working from home" here in the future.
Beautiful facility, great amenities, and friendly staff!
We were really excited when Onyx opened up. For golfers who are focused on improving their skills or having a place to practice, the Trackman-based facility at Onyx is big with a mix of group bays, practice bays, vip closed door section and a huge party room. Unlike other ranges at courses or smaller indoor facilities, each station is powered by Trackman meaning you can practice with purpose by using the numbers, analytics, or virtual AI coaching tips. Every amenity is top notch too: They use Pro V1 practice balls, nice seating at the large bays & rooms, good padding around the area. Sometimes the occasional shank can be embarrassing and dangerous at those places that just use nets & curtains but the walls are strong and padded. The setup is also cool where you can utilize the entire area for practice putting.
If you want to fit in a virtual 18 based on real courses like Pebble Beach, Lofoten, or St Andrew’s, they have a huge selection and also fun setup for junior, front, and champion tees that can be done within an hour. Also shot analysis offers coaching and you can send the reports via Trackman in case you want self coaching. The price is pretty good and cheaper if you do a monthly membership and visit once a week.
Finally, coffee and food are great. They offer beer as well if you are interested. I’ve taken family and friends here and they have as great as a time when we do TopGolf. I’m sure they’ll offer more options as they grow but they already have flatbread pizza, wings, pretzels so great for lunch or happy hours. Great place to play, train, or do something new when the courses are busy, rained out, or closed at night.