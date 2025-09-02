Onyx Golf Indoor Golf Cafe & Lounge

I really enjoyed this place! It’s small but cozy, with a modern East Asian-inspired decor that gives off a fun karaoke vibe.

The staff are super friendly and attentive—it was impressive how they took the time to clean my clubs for me!

The machines are excellent and provide detailed data, which I found really helpful. However, there were some calibration issues, particularly with the putter, which made it difficult to proceed. I believe this is more about educating users on the setup rather than a quality problem.

The food was decent—nothing extraordinary but enjoyable enough for the experience.

best part, is that, you are by yourself, I need that peace in practice for sure.

Overall, I love this place and would definitely recommend it to others. I plan to come here often!