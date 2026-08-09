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The Birdhouse Indoor Golf

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The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
View from the entrance at The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
A view from The Birdhouse Indoor Golf.
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Rating Index
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4.9
4.9 out of 5 stars, based on 28 reviews
96.4%
Recommend
28
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    4.8
  • Friendliness
    4.6
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.7

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
IvanKravitz
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
Randydad
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Randydad
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Randydad
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Must Go

We're do I start? This place has everything for beginners to pros. Look for me down there a lot!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Randydad
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
PeKBFEwdWxgRe41OaVc4
Review 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great experience

This was my second time at the Birdhouse. We spend some time on the driving range screen and got a sense for our distances. After that, we played a simulated round at one of my favorite courses in Wisconsin. I went with a friend for my birthday. We had a great time. The owner is very helpful and will get you set up on the system and help you whenever you need it; if you need it. You can also get some good practice in because the computer gives you all kinds of technical information about your swing, ball flight, club speed as well as instant photos of where the club hit the ball. Check it out, it will be worth the time. We practiced and then played a full round of golf in about 2 hours. You can putt if you want, we just played Tee to Green.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
holywoodmm1
Review 1
Played

Not recommended

When we arrived it was in the rain and we had reservation from GN and the staff claimed that they do not accept reservations from a third party and they could not accommodate us for at least another hour. Okay so no refund and no playing I guess there’s no further business ever thank you very much.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
BrooksSwanson7
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Legit

Perfect indoor facility, the owners and staff are super friendly and it is very well priced.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
sheckii
Reviews 13
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Easy Parking, Great Service, Nice Simulator

Immediately was greeted at the door and opened up to a really clean and big area. Showed us how to set up and actually checked in on us twice during the hour. Really nice guy and really enjoyed the time with my wife and I. Highly recommend and definitely will visit again!

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314162356515
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

BEST Simulator IN SOCAL + Amazing Ownership

Mike and his crew that run Birdhouse are awesome people. Keep the place very clean, plenty of space for you and friends to play and cheap drinks! The simulator is first class, lots of data points as well as video of club face impact position, very helpful when dialing in your swing. They have private bay suites that are very affordable for parties. Overall top notch, best simulator in SoCal!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u314162356515
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played

BEST SIMULATOR IN OC

Facilities are very clean, tech savvy and lots of courses to play. Owner Mike is a super nice guy and helps you with anything you need! Highly recommend this hidden gem!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
z5lfJVfiFtQNURxRgcJf
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
edmundrhee
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great facility

Nice facility with nice bays and private rooms. Great place to hang out with friends.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
pbaquerizo
Reviews 4
Recommended
Played

Awesome spot

Really cool spot in a very safe neighborhood - very laid back vibe and the front desk man was kind and gave us free cookies. We will be back was amazed at the technology

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
dom949
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
dom949
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

BEST Sim in OC.

PRICE IS FAIR AND MUCH LESS THAN MOST, STAFF IS FRIENDLY AND BAYS ARE GREAT.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314161153282
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best simulator experience in south OC

My favorite sim in the area that I’ve been to since they all started opening 2 years ago or so. Family owned and ran, private suites, high quality sim, very reasonably priced per hour.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
liuleo2000
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Very spacious bay, simulator has all statistics you need. The staff was very friendly and helpful.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mdwright85
T O P 500
Reviews 97
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Had a fun time after not knowing what to expect....

I've been here twice now. Both times exceeded expectations.

Obviously it's a little different than a traditional round of golf. But after a few swings, and being assured that I wasn't gonna break anything swinging a golf club indoors, it turned out to be a fun time.

The staff I've encountered have all been friendly, helpful and willing to answer questions when they arise. There's a bunch of different courses available to play. I've played Cypress Point & LA Counrry Club North so far, and I'd say they're accurate as a simulator could be. If anyone has played the old EA Tiger Woods video games on PS2 & 3, setup is similar to that only your actually swinging a club.

They have drinks and beers available to buy there. Various snacks as well at a reasonable price.

If you're on thr fence or not sure if you'll enjoy playing on a simulator, I'd say give it a shot, you'll end up having a fun time. You can play 18 in < 60 min and not lose any golf balls.

Looking forward to visiting again. Thanks

Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
edmundrhee
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
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