The Birdhouse Indoor Golf
Golfer Reviews
Great experience
This was my second time at the Birdhouse. We spend some time on the driving range screen and got a sense for our distances. After that, we played a simulated round at one of my favorite courses in Wisconsin. I went with a friend for my birthday. We had a great time. The owner is very helpful and will get you set up on the system and help you whenever you need it; if you need it. You can also get some good practice in because the computer gives you all kinds of technical information about your swing, ball flight, club speed as well as instant photos of where the club hit the ball. Check it out, it will be worth the time. We practiced and then played a full round of golf in about 2 hours. You can putt if you want, we just played Tee to Green.
Not recommended
When we arrived it was in the rain and we had reservation from GN and the staff claimed that they do not accept reservations from a third party and they could not accommodate us for at least another hour. Okay so no refund and no playing I guess there’s no further business ever thank you very much.
Legit
Perfect indoor facility, the owners and staff are super friendly and it is very well priced.
Easy Parking, Great Service, Nice Simulator
Immediately was greeted at the door and opened up to a really clean and big area. Showed us how to set up and actually checked in on us twice during the hour. Really nice guy and really enjoyed the time with my wife and I. Highly recommend and definitely will visit again!
BEST Simulator IN SOCAL + Amazing Ownership
Mike and his crew that run Birdhouse are awesome people. Keep the place very clean, plenty of space for you and friends to play and cheap drinks! The simulator is first class, lots of data points as well as video of club face impact position, very helpful when dialing in your swing. They have private bay suites that are very affordable for parties. Overall top notch, best simulator in SoCal!
BEST SIMULATOR IN OC
Facilities are very clean, tech savvy and lots of courses to play. Owner Mike is a super nice guy and helps you with anything you need! Highly recommend this hidden gem!
Great facility
Nice facility with nice bays and private rooms. Great place to hang out with friends.
Awesome spot
Really cool spot in a very safe neighborhood - very laid back vibe and the front desk man was kind and gave us free cookies. We will be back was amazed at the technology
Best simulator experience in south OC
My favorite sim in the area that I’ve been to since they all started opening 2 years ago or so. Family owned and ran, private suites, high quality sim, very reasonably priced per hour.
Very spacious bay, simulator has all statistics you need. The staff was very friendly and helpful.
Had a fun time after not knowing what to expect....
I've been here twice now. Both times exceeded expectations.
Obviously it's a little different than a traditional round of golf. But after a few swings, and being assured that I wasn't gonna break anything swinging a golf club indoors, it turned out to be a fun time.
The staff I've encountered have all been friendly, helpful and willing to answer questions when they arise. There's a bunch of different courses available to play. I've played Cypress Point & LA Counrry Club North so far, and I'd say they're accurate as a simulator could be. If anyone has played the old EA Tiger Woods video games on PS2 & 3, setup is similar to that only your actually swinging a club.
They have drinks and beers available to buy there. Various snacks as well at a reasonable price.
If you're on thr fence or not sure if you'll enjoy playing on a simulator, I'd say give it a shot, you'll end up having a fun time. You can play 18 in < 60 min and not lose any golf balls.
Looking forward to visiting again. Thanks