The Birdhouse Indoor Golf

This was my second time at the Birdhouse. We spend some time on the driving range screen and got a sense for our distances. After that, we played a simulated round at one of my favorite courses in Wisconsin. I went with a friend for my birthday. We had a great time. The owner is very helpful and will get you set up on the system and help you whenever you need it; if you need it. You can also get some good practice in because the computer gives you all kinds of technical information about your swing, ball flight, club speed as well as instant photos of where the club hit the ball. Check it out, it will be worth the time. We practiced and then played a full round of golf in about 2 hours. You can putt if you want, we just played Tee to Green.