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Fairway Factory

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Fairway Factory
A view from Fairway Factory.
Fairway Factory
A view from Fairway Factory.
Fairway Factory
A view from Fairway Factory.
Fairway Factory
A view from Fairway Factory.
Hot Deals at Fairway Factory
Tue 9/29
$5649
$5300 + $349 fee
Wed 9/30
$5649
$5300 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$5649
$5300 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$5649
$5300 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$5749
$5400 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$5949
$5600 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5
$5649
$5300 + $349 fee
More Hot Deals
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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314161633228
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Best Simulator spot around!

Had a great time playing a round with buddies at Fairway Factory. Very accommodating, fun, and friendly space.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314161815331
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Very clean and professional business with top of the line equipment

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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