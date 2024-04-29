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Tee Time Sims

Tee Time Sims
A view from Tee Time Sims.
Tee Time Sims
A view from Tee Time Sims.
Tee Time Sims
A view from Tee Time Sims.
Tee Time Sims
A view from Tee Time Sims.
Tee Time Sims
A view from Tee Time Sims.
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Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
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Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    4.5
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u1095578786
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Clean, modern facility

The fact you can play on a high quality simulator, 24/7 is amazing. The place is clean and uses Uneekor simulators. A++

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
7cpzXzMpV1mrvjStSwCn
Review 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Very Convenient

Since I went in the middle of a Tuesday I had the place to myself.

There's a lobby area w/ a couch and then the area that has the 3 sim bays + some barstool type tables.

The software was a bit confusing at first since I hadnt used it before but I called the number on and they helped in ~1-2 minutes.

Only con is that there weren't rubber tees in the mat for hitting driver. There wasn't a sign saying "no-driver" so you can probably just bring your own.

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 2.0

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