Tee Time Sims

Since I went in the middle of a Tuesday I had the place to myself.

There's a lobby area w/ a couch and then the area that has the 3 sim bays + some barstool type tables.

The software was a bit confusing at first since I hadnt used it before but I called the number on and they helped in ~1-2 minutes.

Only con is that there weren't rubber tees in the mat for hitting driver. There wasn't a sign saying "no-driver" so you can probably just bring your own.