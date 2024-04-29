Tee Time Sims
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Clean, modern facility
The fact you can play on a high quality simulator, 24/7 is amazing. The place is clean and uses Uneekor simulators. A++
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Very Convenient
Since I went in the middle of a Tuesday I had the place to myself.
There's a lobby area w/ a couch and then the area that has the 3 sim bays + some barstool type tables.
The software was a bit confusing at first since I hadnt used it before but I called the number on and they helped in ~1-2 minutes.
Only con is that there weren't rubber tees in the mat for hitting driver. There wasn't a sign saying "no-driver" so you can probably just bring your own.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 2.0