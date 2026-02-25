Home / Directory / USA / Florida / Clearwater

Pure Science Golf

Book Now
Pure Science Golf
A view from Pure Science Golf.
Pure Science Golf
A view from Pure Science Golf.
Pure Science Golf
A view from Pure Science Golf.
Pure Science Golf
A view from Pure Science Golf.
Hot Deals at Pure Science Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$2200
1
$2200
1
Thu 10/1
$2000
1
$2000
1
Fri 10/2
$2800
1
$2800
1
Sat 10/3
$2900
1
$2900
1
Sun 10/4

No Hot Deals for this date.

Mon 10/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

More Hot Deals
View more Hot Deals on
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.5
4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 10 reviews
90.0%
Recommend
10
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.6
  • Value
    4.6
  • Layout
    4.6
  • Friendliness
    4.6
  • Pace
    4.6
  • Amenities
    4.3

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u000002034770
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

I booked through GolfNow but they didn’t accept my reservation even after I got a confirmation email and GolfNow did not issue me a refund.

GolfNow should not allow any courses on their platform that they cannot integrate with the courses software. Bushwood(league).

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
bizbeer
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Excellent service

An exceptional value and friendly staff. It was also very helpful to see a video of the swing after every shot. Not just the metrics and path but an actual full body video. Unfortunately this just validate how horrible my swing is.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Brixson420
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Excellent Sim to get dialed in

Pure science is one of those hidden gems that you didn’t know that you needed to go to, but you need to! The staff there is always so kind, very knowledgeable in all the aspects of golf. The track man simulators are dialed in and they also have equipment to elevate your game and get you really where you need to be. I love coming here and getting my numbers, especially if I can find a hot deal!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mansfeldtr
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

1st time on a golf simulator

My first time on a golf simulator. Great for validating the distance you hit your clubs. Staff was very friendly and helpful. The location is smaller than I expected but large enough for two simulators. Definitely worth the money.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
tlanzilotta
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
tlanzilotta
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
ajp56364
Reviews 41
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u556873465
Reviews 18
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000005234647
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u9622345
Review 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great simulator, trackman, and virtual course

Got a golfnow hot deal and decided to try out this indoor simulator. First time ever using a simulator. Right when I got to the location the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. Rocko got me setup on the driving range practice session, and then I played a round of golf on virtual legendary links course St Andrews. It was a lot of fun and the trackman range session and course play was awesome. It allowed me to really learn more about all the important metrics in my swing like club and ball speed and distance. I could see where I was missing by analyzing the launch angles, impact spot on my club, and left/right miss and curve of the ball. Was a great experience and I highly recommend. Great for any level of golfer that wants to learn more about their swing, take lessons (offerred, but I didn't have one), and to gain valuable insight into your swing metrics.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Tee Time Sims
Tee Time Sims
Largo, Florida
The Par Pub
The Par Pub
Largo, Florida
Par 4 The Course
Par 4 The Course
Clearwater, Florida
Default Course Image
Chi Chi Golf and Family Sports Complex
Clearwater, FL
Default Course Image
The Downs Golf Practice Facility
Tampa, FL
Golfer's Grail
Golfer's Grail
Tampa, Florida
TopGolf Tampa - Rooftop Bar
TopGolf - Tampa
Tampa, FL
Default Course Image
Golf Grove
Lutz, FL
Default Course Image
Ace Golf Brandon
Brandon, FL
Default Course Image
Ace Golf At Riverview
Riverview, FL
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me