Pure Science Golf

Got a golfnow hot deal and decided to try out this indoor simulator. First time ever using a simulator. Right when I got to the location the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. Rocko got me setup on the driving range practice session, and then I played a round of golf on virtual legendary links course St Andrews. It was a lot of fun and the trackman range session and course play was awesome. It allowed me to really learn more about all the important metrics in my swing like club and ball speed and distance. I could see where I was missing by analyzing the launch angles, impact spot on my club, and left/right miss and curve of the ball. Was a great experience and I highly recommend. Great for any level of golfer that wants to learn more about their swing, take lessons (offerred, but I didn't have one), and to gain valuable insight into your swing metrics.