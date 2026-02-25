Pure Science Golf
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
Golfer Reviews
I booked through GolfNow but they didn’t accept my reservation even after I got a confirmation email and GolfNow did not issue me a refund.
GolfNow should not allow any courses on their platform that they cannot integrate with the courses software. Bushwood(league).
Excellent service
An exceptional value and friendly staff. It was also very helpful to see a video of the swing after every shot. Not just the metrics and path but an actual full body video. Unfortunately this just validate how horrible my swing is.
Excellent Sim to get dialed in
Pure science is one of those hidden gems that you didn’t know that you needed to go to, but you need to! The staff there is always so kind, very knowledgeable in all the aspects of golf. The track man simulators are dialed in and they also have equipment to elevate your game and get you really where you need to be. I love coming here and getting my numbers, especially if I can find a hot deal!
1st time on a golf simulator
My first time on a golf simulator. Great for validating the distance you hit your clubs. Staff was very friendly and helpful. The location is smaller than I expected but large enough for two simulators. Definitely worth the money.
Great simulator, trackman, and virtual course
Got a golfnow hot deal and decided to try out this indoor simulator. First time ever using a simulator. Right when I got to the location the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. Rocko got me setup on the driving range practice session, and then I played a round of golf on virtual legendary links course St Andrews. It was a lot of fun and the trackman range session and course play was awesome. It allowed me to really learn more about all the important metrics in my swing like club and ball speed and distance. I could see where I was missing by analyzing the launch angles, impact spot on my club, and left/right miss and curve of the ball. Was a great experience and I highly recommend. Great for any level of golfer that wants to learn more about their swing, take lessons (offerred, but I didn't have one), and to gain valuable insight into your swing metrics.