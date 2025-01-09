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Bar Bays Golf Simulators

Bar Bays Golf Simulators
A view from Bar Bays Golf Simulators.
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Rating Index
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4.8
4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 5 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
5
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.8

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
f5L3nK4NEg5PeMHHab2a
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Simulator

Second time playing a simulator it was really good, they used gs pro really good software no glitches they entire 2 hours. I was able to play 2 courses in 2 hours. The only bad thing I would say it tee’s, my tee were tall wooden ones but they had no where on the hitting my to put it. They had no plastic tees available that normal sims have, other then that great experience.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163829247
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Sim golf

Nothing better than golf and beer. This location is inside a military themed brewery. Had cold, great beer. It was 32 degrees out so we decided to play inside. Experience was great.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
rma843
Reviews 6
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u694054410
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Nice Simulator In a Brewery

I was a little confused the first time I went there. It is a single simulator located at Armed Forces Brewery (former O'Conner location). My tee time was before the tasting room officially opened, but people are there and will pour you a beer. The simulator is sort of self serve, but the people there can help you.

I primarily us it in practice mode. Getting swing speed, ball speed, distance, angle of attack (what I usually work on) and many others. They offer some nice deals during the day. The beer is good and I like the people who work there. I have been to some simulators that are more advanced. There is a RH set of PXG gen 6 irons if you dont bring your own.

The tasting room was open air and not always air conditioned. I was there on a record hot day and it was a little warm by not bad. When prompted to do this review today, saw a Hot deal and am going back for the 3rd time in the last few weeks.

Verified Purchaser
Used cart
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
rma843
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great Value

Love being able to play some golf, drink a few beers and not spend a ton of money doing it.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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