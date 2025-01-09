Bar Bays Golf Simulators
Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Simulator
Second time playing a simulator it was really good, they used gs pro really good software no glitches they entire 2 hours. I was able to play 2 courses in 2 hours. The only bad thing I would say it tee’s, my tee were tall wooden ones but they had no where on the hitting my to put it. They had no plastic tees available that normal sims have, other then that great experience.
Sim golf
Nothing better than golf and beer. This location is inside a military themed brewery. Had cold, great beer. It was 32 degrees out so we decided to play inside. Experience was great.
Nice Simulator In a Brewery
I was a little confused the first time I went there. It is a single simulator located at Armed Forces Brewery (former O'Conner location). My tee time was before the tasting room officially opened, but people are there and will pour you a beer. The simulator is sort of self serve, but the people there can help you.
I primarily us it in practice mode. Getting swing speed, ball speed, distance, angle of attack (what I usually work on) and many others. They offer some nice deals during the day. The beer is good and I like the people who work there. I have been to some simulators that are more advanced. There is a RH set of PXG gen 6 irons if you dont bring your own.
The tasting room was open air and not always air conditioned. I was there on a record hot day and it was a little warm by not bad. When prompted to do this review today, saw a Hot deal and am going back for the 3rd time in the last few weeks.
Great Value
Love being able to play some golf, drink a few beers and not spend a ton of money doing it.