Bar Bays Golf Simulators

I was a little confused the first time I went there. It is a single simulator located at Armed Forces Brewery (former O'Conner location). My tee time was before the tasting room officially opened, but people are there and will pour you a beer. The simulator is sort of self serve, but the people there can help you.

I primarily us it in practice mode. Getting swing speed, ball speed, distance, angle of attack (what I usually work on) and many others. They offer some nice deals during the day. The beer is good and I like the people who work there. I have been to some simulators that are more advanced. There is a RH set of PXG gen 6 irons if you dont bring your own.

The tasting room was open air and not always air conditioned. I was there on a record hot day and it was a little warm by not bad. When prompted to do this review today, saw a Hot deal and am going back for the 3rd time in the last few weeks.