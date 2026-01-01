Orlando Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 102
Reviews: 123318
Grown-ups can have a good time in the land of Mickey Mouse, too. Dozens of premier golf courses and luxurious resorts -- coupled with the nightlife of Downtown Disney, CityWalk at Universal Studios, and Orlando Magic games -- solidify Orlando as one of golf's most diverse destinations.
Orlando Golf Courses
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Orlando, FloridaResort/Private4.135135135137
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Orlando, FloridaResort/Private5.02
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ChampionsGate, FloridaSemi-Private/Resort2.7524
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ChampionsGate, FloridaSemi-Private/Resort4.57065407151763
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ChampionsGate, FloridaSemi-Private/Resort4.35856398821601
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Orlando, FloridaMunicipal4.5086803121734
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Orlando, FloridaPublic4.19379549122913
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Orlando, FloridaPublic2.9344512195656
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Orlando, FloridaSemi-Private3.7742462775803
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Orlando, FloridaPrivate/Resort4.52
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Orlando, FloridaResort4.2010921632618
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Orlando, FloridaResort4.43997053311288
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Orlando, FloridaResort4.22780427951987
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Orlando, FloridaPrivate5.08
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Orlando, FloridaPublic3.38722918892936
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Orlando, FloridaSemi-Private3.95630389922490
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Orlando, FloridaPrivate4.333333333315
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Orlando, FloridaSemi-Private4.18212063443640
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Orlando, FloridaPublic/Resort4.44865253262635
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Orlando, FloridaPublic4.02533010852008
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Orlando, FloridaPrivate4.857142857114
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Orlando, FloridaResort3.5349157207466
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Orlando, FloridaSemi-Private4.11242952112267
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Orlando, FloridaPublic/Resort4.60226782272002
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Orlando, FloridaSemi-Private4.19845917251631
Golf Courses Near Orlando
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Windermere, FloridaPrivate4.910
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Windermere, FloridaPrivate4.785714285714
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Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort3.83203575551180
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Kissimmee, FloridaPublic3.59072267343072
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Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.6396396396222
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Kissimmee, FloridaSemi-Private3.64688655132834
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Celebration, FloridaPublic4.24772360823734
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Kissimmee, FloridaPublic3.72519824322662
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Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.4302338625968
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Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.3164474114315
Orlando Golf Resorts
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Orlando, FloridaArnold Palmer left his indelible mark all over the game of golf, and perhaps the best place to feel his spirit and appreciate his legacy is in Orlando, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The PGA Tour-host golf course is full of memorable holes and is a bucket-list play for lovers of the professional game. The 70-room Lodge is one of golf's…
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Orlando, FloridaFour Seasons is one of the world's leading luxury resort brands, and its Orlando outpost is no exception. The resort, part of Disney's high-end Golden Oak real estate development, is a place for discerning Disney fans to use as a base from which to enjoy the Most Magical Place On Earth. Golfers can have their fun, too, as the Tom Fazio-designed…
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Orlando, FloridaThe former Grand Cypress Resort, which featured the luxurious Villas at Grand Cypress, has been a popular part of the Orlando resort and golf scene since the 1980s. It is in the midst of a comprehensive long-term renovation and rebranding to become the Evermore Orlando Resort. Both the Villas of Grand Cypress and the 27-hole Jack Nicklaus course…
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Orlando, FloridaLocated in the middle of the action in Orlando, the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes overlooks the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts professional golf's annual PNC Father-Son Championship. A large pool complex, including a lazy river, is a favorite of families.
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Orlando, FloridaPart of the global Marriott Vacation Club, Grande Vista is a centrally-located Orlando resort with much to offer guests, including families and golf groups. The on-site Grande Vista Golf Club is a perfect place to hone one's golf game, thanks to a 35-acre practice facility and the Marriott Golf Academy, which offers private lessons and group golf…
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Orlando, FloridaVisitors looking to experience the energy of Orlando, amidst the theme parks and golf opportunities, enjoy the Orlando World Center Marriott and its more than 2,000 rooms and suites. Its main tower reaches upward 28 stories, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Also located on-site is Hawk's Landing Golf Club, designed by Bob Cupp…
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Orlando, FloridaThis massive hotel of more than 1,000 rooms is popular for corporate conferences, as well as savvy golfers who appreciate the recently renovated golf course, courtesy of Arnold Palmer Golf Design associate Thad Layton. Shingle Creek's central location makes it perfect for guests looking to enjoy area nightlife, as well as the parks of nearby…
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Orlando, FloridaOrlando is full of lodging options for golfers, but few can match The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for luxury. Recently renovated, the resort overlooks the Greg Norman-designed Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts the annual PNC Father-Son golf tournament. Families enjoy the resort for its proximity both to Walt Disney World (10…
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Orlando, FloridaInvoking its famous New York forebear, this Waldorf Astoria Property serves up similarly gracious luxury in a quiet corner between Orlando proper and the uber-popular Disney resort. Indeed, visitors to its parks will often choose this resort for its convenient location and quieter feel in the Bonnet Creek development. The Rees Jones-designed golf…
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Orlando, FloridaWhat more can be said about The Happiest Place on Earth? It is a dreamland for children and families the world over, offering nearly every amenity imaginable, plus some only Disney's Imagineers could conceive. Golfers have their pick of three "big" courses, plus the junior-friendly Oak Trail routing...if the kids can be pried away from the parks,…
Orlando Driving Ranges
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Orlando, FL
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Orlando, FL
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersOrlando, FLFROM $167 (USD)
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Travel OffersOrlando, FloridaFROM $97 (USD)
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Travel OffersOrlando, FloridaFROM $227 (USD)