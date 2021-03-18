About The Wigwam Arizona Located in the West Valley near Phoenix-Scottsdale is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, Wigwam. Set on 440 acres, this village-style resort features three 18-hole golf courses, including two designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., most notably the famous Gold Course. The resort features 331 casitas and suites with large private patios and several resort pools, including a new 25-foot water slide tower. The resort-style golf courses are more parkland in nature than surrounding desert courses and feature palm trees and water hazards sprinkled throughout. There are four dining concepts, led by the signature Litchfield's Restaurant serving local farm-to-table cuisine, while there is Red's Bar & Grill for casual fare and the Wigwam Bar, which is the social epicenter of the resort. Recreation outside of the 54 holes of golf is nine lighted tennis course and two regulation bocce-ball courts, sand volleyball, bike rentals and yard games.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 440 Year Opened 1929 Number of Units 300-500 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Suite Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No