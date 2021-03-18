Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

The Wigwam Arizona

300 E Wigwam Blvd, Litchfield Park, Arizona 85340, US
(866) 976-6894
Location Map

About The Wigwam Arizona

Located in the West Valley near Phoenix-Scottsdale is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, Wigwam. Set on 440 acres, this village-style resort features three 18-hole golf courses, including two designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., most notably the famous Gold Course. The resort features 331 casitas and suites with large private patios and several resort pools, including a new 25-foot water slide tower. The resort-style golf courses are more parkland in nature than surrounding desert courses and feature palm trees and water hazards sprinkled throughout. There are four dining concepts, led by the signature Litchfield's Restaurant serving local farm-to-table cuisine, while there is Red's Bar & Grill for casual fare and the Wigwam Bar, which is the social epicenter of the resort. Recreation outside of the 54 holes of golf is nine lighted tennis course and two regulation bocce-ball courts, sand volleyball, bike rentals and yard games.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres440
Year Opened1929
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesSuite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Wigwam Arizona

Reviews

4.2
1750 Reviews (1750)

Reviewer Photos

Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
Daveluevano
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good Time

Course in pretty good shape and pace was pretty good in spite of 114 heat.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
u676941332
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
PFranke44
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
Mikew9717
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Fantastic Course, Fairways not great yet

Wigwam resort and the Gold course is one of our group's favorite layouts and all Wigwam courses are always a great golf destination. Clearly the summer fairways are a 'work in progress', but overall the course, the facilities and the staff were excellent as always.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
uTINI7697TI
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Played here off and on for years.

Have played wigwam off and on sense the 80s but for them to charge for the condition that it's in at this time is absolutely a shame. I understand that the course is in transition for summer but there is alog of better option's with good conditions for less money right now! Played Grandviiew yesterday for 8 dollars less an really good turf conditions. Wigwam needs to hire people that give a dammed not sure what happened but don't play it in the summer conditions are sub par. A avid golfer that plays around 100 rounds a year.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
chaz0713
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
u000002088958
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Semi Pros

My buddy and I were paired with two very good golfers who thought they were even better. It ruined our whole round. The course was in great shape. You’d think the greens would be lightning but we’re really slow but true.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
rayrod52
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
bobtrue
Played On
Reviews 89
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
Steven2659487
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
mayfly27
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
u000002022798
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Grass in terrible transition

The Gold Course at Wigwam has never been in this poor of a condition. The grass in all fairways has been almost lost during transition from winter rye to summer Bermuda. There was more dirt or dead grass than any healthy grass on every fairway.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
waterstreet
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Poor
Value Good
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Default User Avatar
bobinbell
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Previously Played

Terrible condition!

This is a resort course in terrible condition. The fairways are void of grass. This is not just a overseed or time of year. They are just dirt!! Greens were ok. Have always like playing here but they need to close down a punch and reseed Reds bar was great

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Red Course
Default User Avatar
u095036462
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun challenging course- Great Staff and facilities!!

Glad we got to play before reseeding!! Fun course!!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
pat277
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
lrj111
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wigwam blue

And of course was in the worst shape I'd ever seen in all the years I've been going there on the fairways and tee boxes were all dried out no grass in a lot of holes Fairways and tea boxes I would wait till next year

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
Thad9648803
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Staff are great but…

Fairways and tee boxes were in pretty rough and dried out condition. Seemed like July or August instead of May.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
u000001361588
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Default User Avatar
bobtrue
Played On
Reviews 89
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
