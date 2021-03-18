The Wigwam Arizona
About The Wigwam ArizonaLocated in the West Valley near Phoenix-Scottsdale is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, Wigwam. Set on 440 acres, this village-style resort features three 18-hole golf courses, including two designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., most notably the famous Gold Course. The resort features 331 casitas and suites with large private patios and several resort pools, including a new 25-foot water slide tower. The resort-style golf courses are more parkland in nature than surrounding desert courses and feature palm trees and water hazards sprinkled throughout. There are four dining concepts, led by the signature Litchfield's Restaurant serving local farm-to-table cuisine, while there is Red's Bar & Grill for casual fare and the Wigwam Bar, which is the social epicenter of the resort. Recreation outside of the 54 holes of golf is nine lighted tennis course and two regulation bocce-ball courts, sand volleyball, bike rentals and yard games.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at The Wigwam Arizona
Images from The Wigwam Arizona
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Good Time
Course in pretty good shape and pace was pretty good in spite of 114 heat.
Fantastic Course, Fairways not great yet
Wigwam resort and the Gold course is one of our group's favorite layouts and all Wigwam courses are always a great golf destination. Clearly the summer fairways are a 'work in progress', but overall the course, the facilities and the staff were excellent as always.
Played here off and on for years.
Have played wigwam off and on sense the 80s but for them to charge for the condition that it's in at this time is absolutely a shame. I understand that the course is in transition for summer but there is alog of better option's with good conditions for less money right now! Played Grandviiew yesterday for 8 dollars less an really good turf conditions. Wigwam needs to hire people that give a dammed not sure what happened but don't play it in the summer conditions are sub par. A avid golfer that plays around 100 rounds a year.
Semi Pros
My buddy and I were paired with two very good golfers who thought they were even better. It ruined our whole round. The course was in great shape. You’d think the greens would be lightning but we’re really slow but true.
Grass in terrible transition
The Gold Course at Wigwam has never been in this poor of a condition. The grass in all fairways has been almost lost during transition from winter rye to summer Bermuda. There was more dirt or dead grass than any healthy grass on every fairway.
Terrible condition!
This is a resort course in terrible condition. The fairways are void of grass. This is not just a overseed or time of year. They are just dirt!! Greens were ok. Have always like playing here but they need to close down a punch and reseed Reds bar was great
Fun challenging course- Great Staff and facilities!!
Glad we got to play before reseeding!! Fun course!!
Wigwam blue
And of course was in the worst shape I'd ever seen in all the years I've been going there on the fairways and tee boxes were all dried out no grass in a lot of holes Fairways and tea boxes I would wait till next year
Staff are great but…
Fairways and tee boxes were in pretty rough and dried out condition. Seemed like July or August instead of May.