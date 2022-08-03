Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Silverado Resort and Spa

About
Packages
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, California 94558, US
(707) 257-0200
Visit Website
Location Map

About Silverado Resort and Spa

Silverado Resort and Spa combines the best of golf, wine and vacation living in the heart of Napa Valley. The 1,200-acre property, home to 340 condo-style suites, has been hosting professional golf tournaments off and on since the 1960s, including the Safeway Open/Fortinet Championship since 2014. Only resort guests and members can access the two courses, North and South. Ten tennis courts, multiple pools, bocce ball courts, hiking and biking trails and a popular spa across the street from the main mansion keep guests entertained. Wine tasting and fine dining, on or off property, are a must. Major champion Johnny Miller, who used to own a home on the course, co-owned the resort from 2010-2022 and remains a consultant. 
Silverado Resort - North Course - hole 18
Articles
Silverado Resort: The home of golf and wine in Napa Valley
Silverado is primed to host the 2022 Fortinet Championship this week.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Silverado Resort mansion
Articles
Silverado: The PGA Tour's new opening venue
The opening slot on the PGA Tour's 2014-15 schedule is going back to an old friend: Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Here's a peek.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Silverado - North course
Articles
A year later: Silverado, Napa rebuild after devastating wildfires
The Safeway Open will donate all ticket proceeds to rebuilding the community.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Safeway Open - Final Round
Articles
A new date attracts more talent to the Safeway Open at Silverado
Thanks to low ticket prices, great weather and activities, the Napa event is earning reputation as most fan-friendly stop on the PGA Tour
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Phil Mickelson at Safeway Open, Silverado
Articles
Silverado, home of the Safeway Open through 2020, continues to invest in improvements under Johnny Miller
California's Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa will host the 2017 Safeway Open in October, continuing a long tradition of hosting professional golf. The resort has greatly improved since being bought by Johnny Miller and several partners in 2010.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Fire at Silverado in Napa following Safeway Open
Articles
Wildfires have devastated California wine country
No less than 24 hours after the Safeway Open concluded at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, wildfires have caused evacuations and damage to the property and surrounding region.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Top 5 women's buddies trip destinations
Articles
Top 5 U.S. ladies trip destinations
What makes for a great ladies golf resort? Sunshine, service and spa, of course. Here are my top five picks in the U.S. for ladies trips.
1 Min Read
Ginella Headshot New
By Matt Ginella
Silverado Resort - North golf course - hole 2
Articles
Golf in California's Napa Valley on three different budgets
Golf and wine go hand in hand in northern California's tony Napa Valley. Jason Scott Deegan suggests courses for golfers on three different budgets.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Bleu Diamond Burger at Tetherow
Articles
The best burgers in golf
Chow down on these 5 great examples of an American classic.
1 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Straits Course at Whistling Straits - No. 12
Articles
10 best U.S. golf resorts to visit in the fall
Golfers might find some surprise selections they've never considered before.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1955
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesSuite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Featured Offers

Silverado North #16 Aerial-compressed.png
Golf Packages
Napa, California
Silverado Resort and Spa Package
FROM $277 (USD)

Golf courses at Silverado Resort and Spa

Videos about Silverado Resort and Spa

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Ginella: North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa
Ginella: North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa
1:05
Silverado: A great buddies trip destination for women
Silverado: A great buddies trip destination for women
3:20

Companion Content

Ginella’s top 10 couples trips
Articles
Ginella's 10 best couples destinations in the U.S.
45
golfpass.com

Reviews

4.9
16 Reviews (16)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
Default User Avatar
u636885461
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Incredible value in golf

I played the South course today in 4 hours. It was in perfect condition and I cannot recommend it higher. The fact that I paid $79 for that round is mind blowing. That included cart and unlimited range balls. I play a fair amount of golf but the only value I see close to this is the replay charge at Bandon Dunes in the off season.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
Default User Avatar
u000001027955
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful in Wine Country

Thank you Bryan for your hospitality making our day at the Resort a great experience! Ed, Bob and myself had a perfect day. The South Coarse is in perfect condition and the weather couldn’t be better. Again, thank you very much!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
Default User Avatar
Edthegolfer
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fantastic Course

Beautiful layout in the Napa Valley. A challenging course but fun to play! Great amenities and staff! Will be back for sure.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
Default User Avatar
Loreto9874934
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Cart crews were deceptive

Great golfing day until the end. On our way to the parking lot, we were stopped by the cart crew and informed they were not letting golfers take the carts to the parking lot to unload their bags. I did not think of it because some courses don’t allow carts to the parking lot. They cleaned our clubs without asking us if they could, but I tipped him anyway. It wouldn’t have been a problem if I didn’t see all the carts from the event I was in being allowed to drop their bags at the parking lot. I specifically felt sorry for my buddy who was 80 and had to carry his bag all the way to his car. He just had a stroke and he is still limping on his left leg. I think it was a bad tip day for the cart crew when we went by and decided to make a quick buck by being deceptive. As an FYI, never had this problem before when I’ve played this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
Default User Avatar
lukheller1
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 548
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

No pins, thick rough

With no pins due to county "social distancing" mandates and thick rough because of a smaller than normal staff, Silverado's tricky North course played even tougher than ever ... and I enjoyed every minute.
For such a classic design, the North seems to play harder than it looks. Nobody ever makes any putts (except the pros) and the par 4s seem to play long. If your game goes sour, suck down a burger dog. You'll feel better, and maybe even play better.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 548
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

South might be my favorite

I've played the North 4-5 times now, including that same morning, so what a pleasant surprise the South turned out to be on a hot 36-hole afternoon.
The land was more inspiring than the North. More hills equals more vistas, more interesting lies and all around more fun. To be honest, it's also a little easier than the North, so that gets a few bonus points in my book.
I wish I had played it prior to Johnny Miller's renovation. Whatever he did, it makes sense. Just like the North course, the burger dogs never disappoint.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
Default User Avatar
teammojoe
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Channel
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Napa Gem

Silverado resort is a great spot. The North course is fair and challenging track. Conditions were great despite being just a week after PGA Tour event clean-up staff is friendly and great amenities on property and in surrounding area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
Default User Avatar
teammojoe
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Channel
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Napa Gem

Silverado resort is a great spot. The South course is a bit more user-friendly track than the North course. South course is a bit more “rolling,” so uphill, downhill and sidehill lies are very common. Conditions were good, staff is friendly and great amenities on property and in surrounding area.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 548
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Another intoxicating day in Napa

What can I say that I haven't already in the other five-star reviews I've given Silverado? I play it once a year at the Safeway Open media day challenge and never solve it and never tire trying. Everything is straight forward; yet nothing is as it seems. You just don't make putts out here, and the rough is gnarly.
There's just enough bunkers, elevation change and trees pinching fairways to keep your scores in check. Throw in a burger dog and beer during a round and some wine after for a memorable day.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
Default User Avatar
QYeABEvEhHFDbwd10xA8
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Napa + Golf + Wine 5 STARS

The conditions of the North Course are amazing and the setting is stunning. I will definitely go to the Safeway Open and see the pro's play. Not my best day on the course but loved the experience. Had to have one of those burger dogs and it was totally worth it!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
Default User Avatar
socialbut
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a year
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 548
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Subtleties galore at the Safeway Open venue

Playing in the media day for the Safeway Open for the third year in a row, you'd think I'd have this course figured out by now. Nope.
Not even the pros - with their fancy green-reading cards and caddies - can solve the subtleties of putting on the North course. You think it's a straight putt and the ball will snap hard at the hole. If it looks like a big swinger, then the ball will stay mostly true to a straighter line. It's so perplexing why the ball doesn't go in the hole.
As I've written in the past, the course won't wow you with views of the hillsides like CordeValle, but its holes and terrain have just enough personality to deliver a five-star experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - South Course
Default User Avatar
JasonFH68
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great course, needs to improve resources for golfers

You're paying for playing in Napa County, but one would think that for that kind of money, there would be more consistent resources for golfers to play well in the 21st century. You would think a resort course would have updated resources, but here's what I encountered: 1) The course map they hand out shows bunkers on #2, #9, #10, #13, #16, & #18 that don't exist; 2) the green layout on the course map are impossible to read and you have no idea whether you're hitting into a flat green or a three-tier green 3) The online course fly-over videos show the same information in the course map; 4) The android app has removed the bunkers, but the descriptions still mention them, and they really don't provide a lot of info; 5) the golf carts don't provide GPS yardage info.

Club selection off the tee and into the greens was challenging. When I did hit greens I was often above the hole with slippery downhill putts because there are a lot of multi-tiered greens from left to right.

The course was in great condition, which it should be for $149 and for the PGA Tour to stop here. The pace of play was great and the amenities around the course were great. The staff was incredibly friendly and provided helpful advice while I was warming up about several tricky holes.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 548
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Napa knows how to throw a golf party

If I was rating the golf course architecture, I'd probably give the North course four stars. But the "experience" is five star.
Overall, the course is very enjoyable. It's not overly memorable visually, but its subtleties make for a fun and interesting day. Enough elevation change creates a few dynamic holes. The greens make the round. I don't know how anybody who isn't a member playing daily makes anything on some of the trickiest greens I've ever putted. So many hidden breaks.
The famous burgerdog on the course is well worth a try, but save room for lunch or dinner and a glass of wine at the resort. This is what you've come for ... the golf is merely a distraction.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Silverado Resort & Spa - North Course
d184b637-9e39-516d-b298-c2dcbdea3c79
BrandonTuckerGA
Played On
Reviews 324
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Texas Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Now this is how you do wine country

When Silverado's North Course shows up on your TV screens in October as the new host of the Frys.com Open on the PGA Tour, chances are, you're going to like what you see.

No golfer should mosey through wine country without a brief intermission from the tasting room to walk this most pleasurable design -- even if the "easy" holes are few and far between.

A Robert Trent Jones Sr. design from the 1950s that was later updated by Johnny Miller (now a co-owner of Silverado), this is a course that just feels ripe to host a big event. Narrow fairways, tall mature trees and gentle hills, The greens are small and fast (and sometimes elevated), and the splashed bunkers are a brilliant white.

It's comparatively compact routing (compared to more modern venues like CordeValle) seems very spectator-friendly.

Now, anytime you play a golf course leading up to a PGA Tour event -- as we did -- you're going to get a unique experience. Frankly, I would recommend waiting until a week or two after the event is over with. Carts were on paths only (honestly, we should have all just walked it -- it's a very well-routed design) and the rough was gnarly to say the least. I suppose one benefit to the rough is that while our group would go on egg hunting expeditions just yards off the fairway, usually someone would find one or two extra balls that had barely been hit.

Now, the penal nature of the course isn't the norm here (it's really not all that severe, more in the mold of Jones' easy bogey/hard par mentality), it just comes with the territory of hosting a PGA Tour event. Now managed by Troon Golf, the course staff does ensure the resort golfer are going to get a fair and playable test, even if this classic course, with its narrow fairways and small, sloping greens, aren't a pushover for anyone. But golfers with a penchant for classic course design are going to have a new NoCal favorite in Napa on Jones & Miller's North course.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
Search Near Me