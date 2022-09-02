10 best U.S. golf resorts to visit in the fall

My wife's sad that we officially became kid-free this fall, dropping off our daughter for her freshman year of college in August. Me? Well, let's just say I have visions of spectacular fall trips for decades to come. We've earned it, raising two kids to (mostly) adulthood.

Now it's everybody else's turn to worry about back-to-school, fall youth sports and band practices. We can enjoy the benefits of the retired life in September and October: trips that cost less in less crowded airplanes and tourist traps.

Early fall golf is the best golf. Most courses are still in good shape and less crowded. The leaves haven't fallen yet. If they are, they're starting to splash some color. We've written about great fall destinations before here and here, but we've never told you exactly where to go.

Maybe this story listing 10 of the best golf resorts to visit in the fall will help. I didn't include many of golf's most famous resorts - Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Big Cedar Lodge, Sea Pines, Bandon Dunes and Kiawah Island, for example - because they're great to visit any time, including fall. It's also hard to endorse any resorts in Florida and along the Gulf Coast, given the potential for weather issues during hurricane season. With this list, I wanted to spotlight some places you might not have previously considered.