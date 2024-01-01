About Cabot Citrus Farms Located in the central-west region of Florida, aptly known as the Nature Coast, Cabot Citrus Farms is set across 1,200 acres of pristine natural beauty about an hour north of Tampa. Boasting dramatic elevation changes, sandy soil, and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees, and century-old moss-covered oaks, the unique landscape is truly enchanting. Carved from the old World Woods Golf Club, Cabot Citrus Farms features two revitalized 18-hole golf courses, Karoo and The Roost; one 9-hole course called The Squeeze; an 11-hole par-3 course called The Wedge lit for night-time play, and a putting course. new clubhouse (coming soon) and an unparalleled practice facility with a TrackMan Range. By the end of 2024, the property will offer luxury accommodations in on-site villas, more real estate opportunities, multiple food and beverage options and amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis and pickelball courts.



Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 1200 Year Opened 2024 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No