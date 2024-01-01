Cabot Citrus Farms
17590 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville, Florida 34614, USA
(352) 796-5500
About Cabot Citrus FarmsLocated in the central-west region of Florida, aptly known as the Nature Coast, Cabot Citrus Farms is set across 1,200 acres of pristine natural beauty about an hour north of Tampa. Boasting dramatic elevation changes, sandy soil, and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees, and century-old moss-covered oaks, the unique landscape is truly enchanting. Carved from the old World Woods Golf Club, Cabot Citrus Farms features two revitalized 18-hole golf courses, Karoo and The Roost; one 9-hole course called The Squeeze; an 11-hole par-3 course called The Wedge lit for night-time play, and a putting course. new clubhouse (coming soon) and an unparalleled practice facility with a TrackMan Range. By the end of 2024, the property will offer luxury accommodations in on-site villas, more real estate opportunities, multiple food and beverage options and amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis and pickelball courts.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened2024
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Cabot Citrus Farms
-
Brooksville, FloridaSemi-Private
-
Brooksville, FloridaSemi-Private
-
Brooksville, FloridaSemi-Private
-
Brooksville, FloridaSemi-Private
Images from Cabot Citrus Farms
Holes 1, 18, 11, and 8 at Karoo Cabot Citrus Farms
Holes 9, 10, and 18 at Karoo Cabot Citrus Farms
View of the 9th hole from Karoo Course at Cabot Citrus Farms. Cabot Citrus Farms
Aerial view of the 18th hole from The Roost Courseat Cabot Citrus Farms. Cabot Citrus Farms
Aerial view of the 14th hole from The Roost Courseat Cabot Citrus Farms. Cabot Citrus Farms
Aerial view of the 13th hole from The Roost Courseat Cabot Citrus Farms. Cabot Citrus Farms
Holes 2, 3, and 6 at The Squeeze Cabot Citrus Farms
Hole 10 at The Squeeze Cabot Citrus Farms
Hole 8 green and hole 4 green at The Squeeze Cabot Citrus Farms
A view from The Wedge Course at Cabot Citrus Farms. Cabot Citrus Farms