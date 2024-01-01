Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

Sweeping downhill from the property's highest point, Karoo's first hole is a fitting introduction to Cabot Citrus Farms' new 18-hole layout.
17590 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville, Florida 34614, USA
(352) 796-5500
Location Map

About Cabot Citrus Farms

Located in the central-west region of Florida, aptly known as the Nature Coast, Cabot Citrus Farms is set across 1,200 acres of pristine natural beauty about an hour north of Tampa. Boasting dramatic elevation changes, sandy soil, and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees, and century-old moss-covered oaks, the unique landscape is truly enchanting. Carved from the old World Woods Golf Club, Cabot Citrus Farms features two revitalized 18-hole golf courses, Karoo and The Roost; one 9-hole course called The Squeeze; an 11-hole par-3 course called The Wedge lit for night-time play, and a putting course. new clubhouse (coming soon) and an unparalleled practice facility with a TrackMan Range. By the end of 2024, the property will offer luxury accommodations in on-site villas, more real estate opportunities, multiple food and beverage options and amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis and pickelball courts.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened2024
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Cabot Citrus Farms

