Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7200 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7200 yards

Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kyle Franz (2024) Mike Nuzzo (2024)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

