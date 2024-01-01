Cabot Citrus Farms - The Wedge Course
About
Holes 11
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 33
Length 1000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|33
|1000 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Nuzzo (2024)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Reviews
