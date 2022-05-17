Jekyll Island
About Jekyll IslandJekyll Island is a state park and resort community situated on this island among the Golden Isles on the Georgia coast. It is notable to golfers in that it has 63 holes of publicly accessible golf and a collection of partner hotels and beachfront resorts. Golf here dates back to 1926 with the 9-hole Ocean Dunes course, designed by Walter Travis. Three additional 18-hole courses have since been added to the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Accommodations range from luxury resorts to smaller hotels. Options include the Beachview Club Hotel, Jekyll Ocean Club and Jekyll Island Club Resort. There are numerous national brand properties including Westin Jekyll Island, Home2Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn and Days Inn.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Articles on Jekyll Island
Golf courses at Jekyll Island
-
Jekyll Island, GeorgiaResort3.724788235358
-
Jekyll Island, GeorgiaResort3.6992647059245
-
Jekyll Island, GeorgiaResort4.1625117647287
-
Jekyll Island, GeorgiaResort4.2671294118252
Images from Jekyll Island
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by Pauli71 on 09/20/2023
-
Photo submitted by Pauli71 on 09/20/2023
-
Hole 9 be aware. Photo submitted by u000003589056 on 03/01/2023
-
Photo submitted by 1ul8nUyljmnkqt6I2vOF on 09/30/2022
-
Photo submitted by u4333332 on 05/17/2022
-
Photo submitted by hondaman1 on 08/12/2021
-
Photo submitted by btolar on 07/31/2020
-
Photo submitted by Kaiser3963745 on 07/29/2016
-
Photo submitted by Kaiser3963745 on 07/29/2016
-
Photo submitted by Kaiser3963745 on 07/29/2016
-
Photo submitted by Kaiser3963745 on 07/29/2016
-
Photo submitted by u00000556254 on 05/31/2015
-
Awesome par shot on beautiful Dunes hole #5 Photo submitted by Glolane on 10/22/2013
-
Photo submitted by Rollbama on 01/25/2013
Beautiful Golf Experience
Upon arrival the staff was very friendly and accommodating. We had one of the first tee times of the day and we saw the group in-front/ behind us once during the round. Pace of play was fantastic. The course was in fantastic shape. Best I have played in 2023. Minimal of any divots in the tee boxes and clean and clear greens. Very well groomed golf course. $59 was a steal for this course! Golf carts with GPS are very nice and clean. Perfect day on the course!
Greens
Overall the course is in ovoid condition. But the greens are infiltrated with a weed or some other grass that needs to be quickly addressed or they may lose some greens altogether.
Green
The greens are being infiltrated with some wee or some grass that needs to be addressed by the grounds crew.
Greens
The overall course conditions were good but some greens have been infiltrated with some sort of weed or grass that needs to be irradiated.
Good resort course
Pace of play was abysmal on the front, but my partner and I were able to play through 2 groups at the turn and buzz through the back. Ranger would have been helpful. Greens were ok, consistent and relatively smooth. Nobody fixes ball marks. Plenty of sand in the bunkers, and I was paired with a great guy; made a new friend.
New Jersey Golfer
Overall course was in good condition. Tee boxes and fairways were I great shape. Greens has a few bare spots and some diseased area. I would recommend play
Course was in good shape but the greens not as much
What a gem
What a gem. This was a bucket list course for me. It was worth every penny. The only reason I gave a few 4’s was a few spots on the greens. Maybe 2 or 3. The fairways were immaculate. Beautiful soft turf. Perfect tee boxes. Amazing views. Probably my favorite round I have ever played. It was a Saturday and there was 2 other people out. Amazing. Can’t wait to come back.
The course was in great 👍shape the pace of play was excellent no one pushing us no one was holding us up beautiful scenery 👍 with the lakes and rivers we will return 😀 thanks for a wonderful round
Weeds everywhere.
Pro shop and starters not friendly. weeds on every green. Nice layout, needs work.
I was passing thru and used Tee off to choose a course, this was reasonalby priced and good for walking, the course was in great shape, not too much trouble and I scored well for a senior, would recommend to a friend
Needs Course Management
We were early for our tee time and were at the starters shack about 7 or 8 minutes ahead of our tee time. Starter was a unhappy person who barely spoke Stike one. He informed us we were behind the group over there and pointed. There was a group of 7 waiting ahead of us, a group of four on the tee and another threesome on the fairway. I guess we all had the same tee time, Strike two. The group ahead of us hit multiple balls, multiple times searched for their gold encrusted balls for hours, no marshalls in site. We finished our round in 5 hours 45 minutes Strike three. Never coming back.
Wet!
I’m no grounds keeper but the fairways were very wet and not much turf.
I understand keeping the course watered under extreme heat but it was in the 70’s this week.
With the threat of rain all week.
Almost like they’ve been over played.
The greens were in great shape!
I always enjoy playing on Jekyll Island, it’s beautiful.