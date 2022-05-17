Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Jekyll Island

371 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, Georgia 31527, US
(844) 201-6871
Jekyll Island is a state park and resort community situated on this island among the Golden Isles on the Georgia coast. It is notable to golfers in that it has 63 holes of publicly accessible golf and a collection of partner hotels and beachfront resorts. Golf here dates back to 1926 with the 9-hole Ocean Dunes course, designed by Walter Travis. Three additional 18-hole courses have since been added to the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Accommodations range from luxury resorts to smaller hotels. Options include the Beachview Club Hotel, Jekyll Ocean Club and Jekyll Island Club Resort. There are numerous national brand properties including Westin Jekyll Island, Home2Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn and Days Inn.

Price Range$$, $$$$, $, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres5700
Year Opened1926
Number of Units500+

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

The Jekyll Island Golf Club
Articles
Jekyll Island offers great golf on a family budget
Golfers still flock to Jekyll Island: a charming 5,000-acre retreat off the southern coast of Georgia. But today those guests couldn't be more different than the millionaires of yesteryear. Jekyll Island still attracts some well-to-do vacationers thanks to its natural beauty and a colorful history. But it has also been transformed into one of the most affordable golf destinations in the Southeast.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

4.0
842 Reviews (842)

Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
u000007953602
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful Golf Experience

Upon arrival the staff was very friendly and accommodating. We had one of the first tee times of the day and we saw the group in-front/ behind us once during the round. Pace of play was fantastic. The course was in fantastic shape. Best I have played in 2023. Minimal of any divots in the tee boxes and clean and clear greens. Very well groomed golf course. $59 was a steal for this course! Golf carts with GPS are very nice and clean. Perfect day on the course!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
Dutch318is
Played On
Reviews 105
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
u314159755923
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
Golf099o
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens

Overall the course is in ovoid condition. But the greens are infiltrated with a weed or some other grass that needs to be quickly addressed or they may lose some greens altogether.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
Golf099o
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Green

The greens are being infiltrated with some wee or some grass that needs to be addressed by the grounds crew.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
Golf099o
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens

The overall course conditions were good but some greens have been infiltrated with some sort of weed or grass that needs to be irradiated.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
Tim9999838
Played On
Reviews 7
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
wallydds
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good resort course

Pace of play was abysmal on the front, but my partner and I were able to play through 2 groups at the turn and buzz through the back. Ranger would have been helpful. Greens were ok, consistent and relatively smooth. Nobody fixes ball marks. Plenty of sand in the bunkers, and I was paired with a great guy; made a new friend.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
u183903958
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

New Jersey Golfer

Overall course was in good condition. Tee boxes and fairways were I great shape. Greens has a few bare spots and some diseased area. I would recommend play

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
RG2457A390094E89D474
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course was in good shape but the greens not as much

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
mpfarrell5
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
Taderdash
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

What a gem

What a gem. This was a bucket list course for me. It was worth every penny. The only reason I gave a few 4’s was a few spots on the greens. Maybe 2 or 3. The fairways were immaculate. Beautiful soft turf. Perfect tee boxes. Amazing views. Probably my favorite round I have ever played. It was a Saturday and there was 2 other people out. Amazing. Can’t wait to come back.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
ZsLaUSzewjABT92UbbxF
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
ZsLaUSzewjABT92UbbxF
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
Default User Avatar
leroypennamon
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

The course was in great 👍shape the pace of play was excellent no one pushing us no one was holding us up beautiful scenery 👍 with the lakes and rivers we will return 😀 thanks for a wonderful round

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
Claudedion
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
gman28507
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Weeds everywhere.

Pro shop and starters not friendly. weeds on every green. Nice layout, needs work.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound Course
Default User Avatar
u0000006352628
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

I was passing thru and used Tee off to choose a course, this was reasonalby priced and good for walking, the course was in great shape, not too much trouble and I scored well for a senior, would recommend to a friend

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Needs Course Management

We were early for our tee time and were at the starters shack about 7 or 8 minutes ahead of our tee time. Starter was a unhappy person who barely spoke Stike one. He informed us we were behind the group over there and pointed. There was a group of 7 waiting ahead of us, a group of four on the tee and another threesome on the fairway. I guess we all had the same tee time, Strike two. The group ahead of us hit multiple balls, multiple times searched for their gold encrusted balls for hours, no marshalls in site. We finished our round in 5 hours 45 minutes Strike three. Never coming back.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
u845786747
Played On
Reviews 52
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wet!

I’m no grounds keeper but the fairways were very wet and not much turf.
I understand keeping the course watered under extreme heat but it was in the 70’s this week.
With the threat of rain all week.
Almost like they’ve been over played.
The greens were in great shape!
I always enjoy playing on Jekyll Island, it’s beautiful.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
