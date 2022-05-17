Jekyll Island

We were early for our tee time and were at the starters shack about 7 or 8 minutes ahead of our tee time. Starter was a unhappy person who barely spoke Stike one. He informed us we were behind the group over there and pointed. There was a group of 7 waiting ahead of us, a group of four on the tee and another threesome on the fairway. I guess we all had the same tee time, Strike two. The group ahead of us hit multiple balls, multiple times searched for their gold encrusted balls for hours, no marshalls in site. We finished our round in 5 hours 45 minutes Strike three. Never coming back.