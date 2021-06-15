About Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui) Ka'anapali is a resort development in the west Maui town of Lahaina. It is home to two golf courses, Royal Ka'anapali and Ka'anapali Kai, as well as a number of beachfront hotel and condominium properties that offer stay-and-play golf packages. Ka'anapali is a three-mile stretch of beach with 13 places to stay and 45 restaurants. Hotel brands include the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Aston Maui Ka'anapali Villas, Royal Lahaina Resort, Maui Eldorado Ka'anapali by Outrigger, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali Beach Hotel, Aston at The Whaler on Ka'anapali Beach, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Marriott's Maui Ocean Club, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, Spa & Residence Club and Ka'napali Royal. The beaches are famous for stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, sailing, parasailing, sunset dinners and whale watching. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the famous Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in 1962 and the shorter Ka'anapali Kai course was added later.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 1200 Year Opened 1962 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No