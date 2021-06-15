Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Hawaii Golf Resorts

Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)

The Ka'anapali Kai Course on Maui is popular with locals and tourists alike.
2290 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761, US
(808) 661-3271
About Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)

Ka'anapali is a resort development in the west Maui town of Lahaina. It is home to two golf courses, Royal Ka'anapali and Ka'anapali Kai, as well as a number of beachfront hotel and condominium properties that offer stay-and-play golf packages. Ka'anapali is a three-mile stretch of beach with 13 places to stay and 45 restaurants. Hotel brands include the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Aston Maui Ka'anapali Villas, Royal Lahaina Resort, Maui Eldorado Ka'anapali by Outrigger, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali Beach Hotel, Aston at The Whaler on Ka'anapali Beach, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Marriott's Maui Ocean Club, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, Spa & Residence Club and Ka'napali Royal. The beaches are famous for stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, sailing, parasailing, sunset dinners and whale watching. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the famous Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in 1962 and the shorter Ka'anapali Kai course was added later.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1962
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)

Reviews

4.3
347 Reviews (347)

Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
brianbpt
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Royal Course Sunday Play

Beautiful course views. Long and challenging but great course layout and forgiveness when venturing off the fairway!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
u314161771842
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun

Need better signage to direct to tee box on hole # 16

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
GEMills2403
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Terrible No Water

No water on the course…none provided on cart and no cart person service except for first hole….tough conditions when it’s 89 degrees!

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
u314161750491
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course for all skill levels

My fondest golf course memories come from Hawaii and this was no exception. Sweeping views of Ka’anapali and the course itself was in great condition. Not the longest course but plenty of challenging slopes and a couple of holes with water in play. First group out at 6:45am and the round was done in less than 4 hours. Highly recommend!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
u178623595
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fantastic course!

What a great course to play when visiting Kaanapali. The course conditions couldn’t have been more perfect along with the pace of play. If you’re in town, make a tee time here!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
gsshelton85742
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good value

Course was in good condition but service was short staffed. Course played well and seemed in good shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
u314161253924
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
JOHN8853847
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
u000004320308
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nearly Perfect day on the Kai Course

My husband and I were paired with a lovely young couple from Kansas City. We enjoyed our round tremendously. Only glitch was that the GPS for both twosomes in our group was not working. It was a warm and windy June day and was literally raining bugs. They were landing.in our drinks and in my eye. We have always played in September and this has never been an issue before.
The staff were exquisitely helpful. Thank you Celeste and Michael.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
Tavo64
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Trip to Maui

Excelente course. Awesome setting and views. Course is in great condition. A bit on the challenging side. I played with my daughters and really enjoyed it!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
vinnie1998
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
DanKniss
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth it

The wind created a tough challenge, but otherwise I found it to be a fun and dynamic layout. I was one of the last tee times for the day, but pace of play was great and finished well ahead of sunset.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
u000001316341
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
u314161674768
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a year
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
Warthog555
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun at the Kaanapali Kai

The staff was outstanding, especially the starter John. It was very challenging that day due to the wind so Club selection is more difficult. But that's the game of golf.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
Nathan8033739
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
thatsnice
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
ldmurphy
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Ka'anapali Kai
Default User Avatar
u314161229623
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Royal Ka'anapali
Default User Avatar
u000002840956
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice

Nice course, with beautiful views...

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
