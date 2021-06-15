Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)
About Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)Ka'anapali is a resort development in the west Maui town of Lahaina. It is home to two golf courses, Royal Ka'anapali and Ka'anapali Kai, as well as a number of beachfront hotel and condominium properties that offer stay-and-play golf packages. Ka'anapali is a three-mile stretch of beach with 13 places to stay and 45 restaurants. Hotel brands include the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Aston Maui Ka'anapali Villas, Royal Lahaina Resort, Maui Eldorado Ka'anapali by Outrigger, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali Beach Hotel, Aston at The Whaler on Ka'anapali Beach, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Marriott's Maui Ocean Club, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, Spa & Residence Club and Ka'napali Royal. The beaches are famous for stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, sailing, parasailing, sunset dinners and whale watching. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the famous Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in 1962 and the shorter Ka'anapali Kai course was added later.
Golf courses at Ka'anapali Golf Resorts (Maui)
Lahaina, HawaiiResort4.4230823529156
Lahaina, HawaiiResort4.2566117647191
Royal Course Sunday Play
Beautiful course views. Long and challenging but great course layout and forgiveness when venturing off the fairway!
Fun
Need better signage to direct to tee box on hole # 16
Terrible No Water
No water on the course…none provided on cart and no cart person service except for first hole….tough conditions when it’s 89 degrees!
Great course for all skill levels
My fondest golf course memories come from Hawaii and this was no exception. Sweeping views of Ka’anapali and the course itself was in great condition. Not the longest course but plenty of challenging slopes and a couple of holes with water in play. First group out at 6:45am and the round was done in less than 4 hours. Highly recommend!
Fantastic course!
What a great course to play when visiting Kaanapali. The course conditions couldn’t have been more perfect along with the pace of play. If you’re in town, make a tee time here!
Good value
Course was in good condition but service was short staffed. Course played well and seemed in good shape.
Nearly Perfect day on the Kai Course
My husband and I were paired with a lovely young couple from Kansas City. We enjoyed our round tremendously. Only glitch was that the GPS for both twosomes in our group was not working. It was a warm and windy June day and was literally raining bugs. They were landing.in our drinks and in my eye. We have always played in September and this has never been an issue before.
The staff were exquisitely helpful. Thank you Celeste and Michael.
Trip to Maui
Excelente course. Awesome setting and views. Course is in great condition. A bit on the challenging side. I played with my daughters and really enjoyed it!
Worth it
The wind created a tough challenge, but otherwise I found it to be a fun and dynamic layout. I was one of the last tee times for the day, but pace of play was great and finished well ahead of sunset.
Fun at the Kaanapali Kai
The staff was outstanding, especially the starter John. It was very challenging that day due to the wind so Club selection is more difficult. But that's the game of golf.
Nice
Nice course, with beautiful views...