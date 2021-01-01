Illinois Golf Resorts

The golf resorts in Illinois tend to either be suburban hotels that lean toward corporate clientele or a handful of small outposts in the countryside in the southern half of the state. The lone exception is the state’s largest golf getaway, the 63-hole Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, home of The General, in Galena, Ill., near the Iowa-Wisconsin border. If you’re looking for golf resort in greater Chicago, your choices include the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, Eaglewood Resort and Spa (near Medinah Country Club) and The Glen Club, all north of the city. Those who want to escape city life head south for three or four hours to the Quail Creek Country Club & Resort (a former PGA Tour stop), Rend Lake Golf Complex, Keller’s Crossing at Stone Creek and the Oak Terrace Resort & Spa.

