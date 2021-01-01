Illinois Golf Resorts

View of the 9th green from The General Course at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

The golf resorts in Illinois tend to either be suburban hotels that lean toward corporate clientele or a handful of small outposts in the countryside in the southern half of the state. The lone exception is the state’s largest golf getaway, the 63-hole Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, home of The General, in Galena, Ill., near the Iowa-Wisconsin border. If you’re looking for golf resort in greater Chicago, your choices include the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, Eaglewood Resort and Spa (near Medinah Country Club) and The Glen Club, all north of the city. Those who want to escape city life head south for three or four hours to the Quail Creek Country Club & Resort (a former PGA Tour stop), Rend Lake Golf Complex, Keller’s Crossing at Stone Creek and the Oak Terrace Resort & Spa.

    The Glen Club
    Glenview, Illinois
    The Glen Club, the home of the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame, is the centerpiece of a well-established community built up from the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Tom Fazio sculpted the 7,170-yard course run by KemperSports, taking advantage of subtle elevation changes, lakes, streams and a view of the Chicago skyline in the distance.…
    Crane's Landing at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort
    Lincolnshire, Illinois
    The Lincolnshire Marriott Resort has recently been refreshed with a $28-million-dollar renovation of its Porte Cochere, lobby, restaurants, guest rooms and suites and includes the addition of a full-service Starbucks and relaxation spa. The 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space offers flexible ballrooms and three spacious outdoor pavilions…
    Rend Lake GC
    Whittington, Illinois
    The Rend Lake Golf Complex features multiple accommodations - the Seasons Lodge, Manor House and well-furnished condos. The 27-hole course was designed by Larry Packard. Other amenities include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, outdoor jacuzzi in a gazebo, tennis and volleyball courts and more. Outdoor activities abound in Rend Lake - horseback…
    Quail Creek Country Club & Resort
    Robinson, Illinois
    The Quail Creek Country Club and Resort is the anchor property of southeastern Illinois. Legends like Lee Trevino, Deane Beman and Bob Goalby have played the historic course that hosted the PGA Tour’s Robinson Open from 1968-73. Quail Creek was laid out by Tom Bendelow in 1919. Stay and play golfers can overnight in a 34-unit hotel with banquet…
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General: #9
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
    Galena, Illinois
    Located 150 miles west of Chicago, the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is a 6,800 acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. Golfers come for the challenge of 63 holes on four courses and accommodations at a charming inn or more than 250 villas and distinctive homes. The 15,000 square feet…
    Willow Crest GC
    Oak Brook, Illinois
    The Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center features the best of being near downtown with the relaxation of a resort getaway. Guests have access to a golf course, a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with whirlpools and saunas, billiard tables, game rooms, as well as tennis, volleyball and basketball…
    Oak Terrace GC: #15
    Pana, Illinois
    The Oak Terrace Resort Resort & Spa is a "down-state" treasure in Pana, Ill., less than a two-hour drive from St. Louis and Peoria and four hours from Chicago. The hallmark of the 6,375-yard course is its woods, rolling hills, prairie lands and ponds. Holes 12-16 are called the "Shotmaker's Mile". The resort offers home sites, townhomes, an inn,…
    Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek
    Makanda, Illinois
    Golf is first and foremost at Keller’s Crossing at Stone Creek, but there's more than meets the eye than just the 6,875-yard course in Makanda, Ill. Nearby, there's fun for all ages - zipline canopy tours, horseback riding, boat rentals, fishing, Giant City State Park, Shawnee National Park and the Shawnee Wine Trail consisting of 16 wineries…
    Eaglewood Resort & Spa
    Itasca, Illinois
    The Eaglewood Resort and Spa is a versatile property good for golfers, vacationers and business travelers in greater Chicagoland. The 295 guest rooms and suites are stocked with oversized desks and comfortable seating areas. For recreation and entertainment, Eaglewood, which is adjacent to the famed Medinah Country Club, offers its own public golf…
