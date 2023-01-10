Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Illinois

Our community of reviewers reveal the 25 best golf courses in Illinois.
View of the 18th hole at TPC Deere Run

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Illinois golf courses reviewed in 2022: 255
Reviews of Illinois golf courses in 2022: 10,901

  1. Lick Creek Golf Course

    Pekin

  2. Annbriar Golf Course

    Waterloo

  3. TPC Deere Run

    Silvis

  4. Schaumburg Golf Club

    Schaumburg

  5. Oak Springs Golf Course

    Saint Anne

  6. Shepherd's Crook Golf Course

    Zion

  7. Mistwood Golf Course

    Romeoville

  8. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois

    Urbana

  9. Lake Carroll Golf Course

    Lanark

  10. Cantigny Golf

    Wheaton

  11. Arrowhead Golf Club

    Wheaton

  12. Prairie Landing Golf Club

    West Chicago

  13. Shady Oaks Country Club

    Sublette

  14. Bolingbrook Golf Club

    Bolingbrook

  15. Franklin County Country Club

    West Frankfort

  16. Bonnie Brook Golf Course

    Waukegan

  17. Coyote Run Golf Course

    Flossmoor

  18. El Paso Golf Club

    El Paso

  19. Wolf Hollow Golf Club

    Lena

  20. PrairieView Golf Club

    Byron

  21. Deer Valley Golf Club

    Deer Grove

  22. Moweaqua Golf Course

    Moweaqua

  23. Prairie Isle Golf Club

    Crystal Lake

  24. Edgewood Park Golf Club

    Mc Nabb

  25. Acorns Golf Links

    Waterloo

