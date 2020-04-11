RedHawk Golf and Resort

First of all I’ve been hearing for years about how wonderful this course was I found it to be average or a little bit below. If it wasn’t for golf now I would never have booked a reservation for over the $33.55 I paid a round of golf at this course is not worth more than that! First off there is no communication upfront when you pick up your cart on what you were allowed to bring with you or what you were allowed to carry in your cart nor is there any communication about how many carts you are allowed to have per person or if you have to share a cart if there’s only two people. When we finally got to the point to check in with the last person at this little booth before we entered into the course we got stopped by an older gentleman who was very standoffish and somewhat sarcastic. He demanded that we share a cart I was playing with a friend who is a much larger individual and I am not small in any way shape or form. I also had a cooler with water and a sandwich inside I was told that wasn’t allowed on the course. The attendant made me drive all the way back to the cart lot where, I then had to carry my cooler all the way back to the car where I pad to park about a 1/6 of a mile away from where the carts were at bc they are all gps controlled and won’t let you drive outside the cart path before the course. Not sure why that is but I’m guessing they don’t have much trust in their community and or customers. I Found this very frustrating and inconvenient to the fact that there is nobody communicating this to you before you get to the last point of return before you play golf so I had to turn around and make an extra trip there and back because they don’t manage the property very well. So after I returned from dropping my cooler of water and food back off at the car because the tiny cooler they give you can only fit maybe three or four water bottles in it and that’s it, i finally reached the cart again. I asked one of the cart attendants if it was true that we weren’t allowed to have our own carts I explain to him that my buddy had not been vaccinated yet and I didn’t feel comfortable sharing a cart and also we are two bigger men and it’s just not practical for us to be sharing a cart with each other and I did mention that our reservations was a pre-paid per person and we were each entitled to a cart in the description on what we paid for from the golf course on the Golfnow app The cart attendant nicely explained that that shouldn’t be a problem just explain the situation to the guy at the desk where I had been sent back from before. I finally returned to the last point before we started to golf again where my friend had to wait for 20 minutes while I was dropping everything off and returning to this desk with the attendant who seems to be managing who enters the golf course and not doing a very good job at it because we got stuck behind three groups of people and one was a group of five not letting anyone pass the entire time we played the course I found that there was a few twosomes in front of us at times just laying in the shade at the tee box waiting for the 5 group of players all playing together to move on. Well I never once saw a Marshall on the course until the 17th hole and then he was very polite enough to come up and ask how we got stuck behind a fivesome and I told him I was just about to ask you the same thing isn’t this your course! He replied very humorously, that’s so much to tell him this isn’t Bushwood (caddy shack reference). Anyways I still had fun, My partner left after the 12th hole because of how slow the play was and he just went home I stayed and finished, still as irritated as I was for many reasons with how this place was run; I found the most frustrating part was the carts don’t make any noise when you are entering an area that the card is going to shut down because it is considered out of bounds or areas they don’t want you driving the cart like into the rough approaching the rough on the parallel fairway. Several times my cart got stuck and just shut off and I had to push it for 30 or 40 yards with just deadweight going up a hill several times I looked up at the screen to see if there was any indication I was driving in a close area to where I wasn’t supposed to be and there was no warning, no noise, nothing! Honestly I will not be returning.