The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada

The 36-hole club with onsite villas for stay and plays in Sparks, Nev., is thriving in the post-pandemic golf boom.
The villas at Red Hawk Golf and Resort are a short walk from David's Grill and the pool.

SPARKS, Nev. - Once again, it's the courses I play that aren't ranked by the big golf publications that impress me the most.

When golfers seek out information on the "best golf courses in Nevada", Las Vegas dominates every list. The Red Hawk Golf and Resort outside Reno is nowhere to be found, even shockingly absent from our Golfers' Choice 2022 list. The post-pandemic golf boom - coupled with the hiring of Troon Golf to manage the facility - have been kind to the 36-hole semi-private club that's the centerpiece of large residential community. Both have boosted membership and rounds, as well as continuing to draw people to move to and live in Sparks. Course conditioning has improved tremendously and key amenities such as a new pilates studio and new members-only pro shop have been added.

"We try to make sure that the private club experience is a true private club," said Red Hawk general manager John Viscontti. " ... We wanted to bring that high-end, 'you're special' feel to this, and I think it's worked out pretty well."

The good news is everyday golfers can get virtually the same experience through daily play - some tee times are reserved only for members - or by purchasing golf packages that offer stay and plays in the resort's spacious villas.

Perhaps the biggest draw for many out-of-town golf groups is the casinos in Reno 25 minutes away. Golfers can play during the day and wander into the self-proclaimed "Biggest Little City in the World" after dark. Other than a severe homeless problem, Reno is a cool town. (Full disclosure, my daughter goes to college there). It's no Vegas, but there's plenty of good restaurants and nightlife. We had a fantastic meal at the Bimini Steakhouse in Peppermill. Just like Red Hawk, Reno doesn't get the respect it deserves.

A stay and play at Red Hawk Golf and Resort

Red Hawk isn't your traditional golf resort. It's small by most standards with just three villas home to suites ranging from $169 to $219 a night. Every one is spacious and conveniently located just a short walk from the pool, fitness center, banquet facility and David's Grill. The Parlor Suite and Parlor Loft Suite (two floors) are the most expansive, featuring full kitchens and laundry facilities. They're popular for summer and fall wedding bookings on weekends. California Bay Area golfers like me don't have many affordable weekend golf trip options within driving distance, so this is a great choice I've already recommended to my golf crew.

Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course - aerial photos
The Hills Course at Red Hawk Golf and Resort climbs up into the desert landscape. Dave Sanstrom
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Lakes Course - pool
The Lakes Course is the flatter of the two courses at the Red Hawk Golf and Resort. Dave Sanstrom
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course - hole 1
Beware the deeper bunkers on the Hills Course at the Red Hawk Golf and Resort. Dave Sanstrom
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Lakes Course - water
Dangerous water hazards lurk on the Lakes Course at the Red Hawk Golf and Resort. Dave Sanstrom

On the drive home, golfers can argue which course they liked better just like our media group did at David's Grill (which serves good food, BTW).

My choice disputes the stereotype that golf raters and writers base their opinions of courses on what they shot. I scored five strokes better on the Hills Course but still like the Lakes Course just a hair better. What you can't argue about is their great contrast.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1997, the Lakes (3.9 stars on GolfPass) winds through an endless stream of water hazards on flatter ground. It's mostly target golf on 12 water-logged holes, especially the deadly, do-or-die par 3s. Every single player in my foursome rinsed a ball on the 17th hole from the 178-yard blue tees. Losing too many balls is a pet peeve of most amateur golfers. Buying more bites into their playing budget not to mention their egos.

Of course, the Hills Course features much more elevation change, giving golfers the sense they're on an epic golf odyssey. It's a Hale Irwin design from 2005 that's preferred by most golfers (4.2 stars) because it's a little easier and a tad more scenic. Beware, though, the bunkers are significantly deeper and more plentiful.

"This was the first time playing the Hills course, and I put it miles over the Lake course," wrote GolfPass user 'garibdan000'. "Hole variety, tee shot selection, approach distances, and greens difficulty all contribute to an entertaining and memorable round."

Which one will you favor more? Come and find out.

Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses
Golf Packages
Red Hawk Golf and Resort Stay & Play Package
SPARKS, NV | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Villas at Red Hawk Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses.

travelTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
TPC Harding Park - Mark Stewart with the Q Follow
Articles
4 Min Read
Review: Walking the course with the Q Follow from Stewart Golf
September 27, 2023
This popular electric trolley is the only one on the market with both a remote control and follow technology.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Blayze Chapman - PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
Articles
4 Min Read
Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach
September 25, 2023
Top First Tee junior golfers share what they learned from their veteran PGA Tour Champions playing partners.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Edison wedges
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: September 2023
September 24, 2023
New equipment and fashion - plus a handy tool for fall golf - highlight this month's report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Articles
4 Min Read
Retention rage: Should a 14-14 result be acceptable in the Solheim Cup or Ryder Cup?
September 24, 2023
Tim Gavrich and Jason Scott Deegan go point/counterpoint over whether retaining the cup is a satisfying result.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Ranch Lodge
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring California's undiscovered coast at the Sea Ranch Lodge and Sea Ranch Golf Links
September 20, 2023
The effort it takes to reach Sea Ranch is rewarded with never-ending Pacific Ocean views and rugged, minimalist golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Olympic Club - Lake Course - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Gil Hanse rejuvenates the Lake Course at The Olympic Club
September 19, 2023
The year-long project created a new 7th hole and expanded fairways, greens and approach aprons to balance championship golf for the pros with fun for the members.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Golf Channel Am Tour 2015
Articles
4 Min Read
A beginner's guide to handicaps
September 14, 2023
Here's a look at the history of golf handicaps, how they are calculated, and where you can get one.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey, Jason Scott Deegan
Puttr
Articles
5 Min Read
How to become a better 'Puttr'
September 13, 2023
Puttr, a new technologically-advanced putting mat, could help you make more putts on the golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cinnamon Hill Golf Course - hole 5
Articles
4 Min Read
Palm trees, beaches and golf: Introducing the new GolfPass Caribbean Golf Resort guide
September 11, 2023
Which of the 58 golf resorts in the Caribbean do you dream of visiting for your next tropical winter golf getaway?
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group
Articles
5 Min Read
Miss it quick: 8 ways to play faster golf
August 31, 2023
From a pre-shot routine to where you position your golf cart, there are many ways to save seconds and minutes, making a round of golf more enjoyable for everyone.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada
Search Near Me