The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. - Once again, it's the courses I play that aren't ranked by the big golf publications that impress me the most.

When golfers seek out information on the "best golf courses in Nevada", Las Vegas dominates every list. The Red Hawk Golf and Resort outside Reno is nowhere to be found, even shockingly absent from our Golfers' Choice 2022 list. The post-pandemic golf boom - coupled with the hiring of Troon Golf to manage the facility - have been kind to the 36-hole semi-private club that's the centerpiece of large residential community. Both have boosted membership and rounds, as well as continuing to draw people to move to and live in Sparks. Course conditioning has improved tremendously and key amenities such as a new pilates studio and new members-only pro shop have been added.

"We try to make sure that the private club experience is a true private club," said Red Hawk general manager John Viscontti. " ... We wanted to bring that high-end, 'you're special' feel to this, and I think it's worked out pretty well."

The good news is everyday golfers can get virtually the same experience through daily play - some tee times are reserved only for members - or by purchasing golf packages that offer stay and plays in the resort's spacious villas.

Perhaps the biggest draw for many out-of-town golf groups is the casinos in Reno 25 minutes away. Golfers can play during the day and wander into the self-proclaimed "Biggest Little City in the World" after dark. Other than a severe homeless problem, Reno is a cool town. (Full disclosure, my daughter goes to college there). It's no Vegas, but there's plenty of good restaurants and nightlife. We had a fantastic meal at the Bimini Steakhouse in Peppermill. Just like Red Hawk, Reno doesn't get the respect it deserves.

A stay and play at Red Hawk Golf and Resort

Red Hawk isn't your traditional golf resort. It's small by most standards with just three villas home to suites ranging from $169 to $219 a night. Every one is spacious and conveniently located just a short walk from the pool, fitness center, banquet facility and David's Grill. The Parlor Suite and Parlor Loft Suite (two floors) are the most expansive, featuring full kitchens and laundry facilities. They're popular for summer and fall wedding bookings on weekends. California Bay Area golfers like me don't have many affordable weekend golf trip options within driving distance, so this is a great choice I've already recommended to my golf crew.

On the drive home, golfers can argue which course they liked better just like our media group did at David's Grill (which serves good food, BTW).

My choice disputes the stereotype that golf raters and writers base their opinions of courses on what they shot. I scored five strokes better on the Hills Course but still like the Lakes Course just a hair better. What you can't argue about is their great contrast.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1997, the Lakes (3.9 stars on GolfPass) winds through an endless stream of water hazards on flatter ground. It's mostly target golf on 12 water-logged holes, especially the deadly, do-or-die par 3s. Every single player in my foursome rinsed a ball on the 17th hole from the 178-yard blue tees. Losing too many balls is a pet peeve of most amateur golfers. Buying more bites into their playing budget not to mention their egos.

Of course, the Hills Course features much more elevation change, giving golfers the sense they're on an epic golf odyssey. It's a Hale Irwin design from 2005 that's preferred by most golfers (4.2 stars) because it's a little easier and a tad more scenic. Beware, though, the bunkers are significantly deeper and more plentiful.

"This was the first time playing the Hills course, and I put it miles over the Lake course," wrote GolfPass user 'garibdan000'. "Hole variety, tee shot selection, approach distances, and greens difficulty all contribute to an entertaining and memorable round."

Which one will you favor more? Come and find out.