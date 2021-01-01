Nevada Golf Resorts

A look back from the first green might be the best view on the Wynn Golf Club.

Casino golf headline the resort scene in Nevada. The cream of the crop is the Wynn Las Vegas home to a Tom Fazio course right on the Las Vegas Strip. The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa (adjacent to TPC Las Vegas) and the Red Rock Resort are two other choices around Las Vegas. Others are spread throughout the state - CasaBlanca Resort in Mesquite, Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin and the Primm Valley Resorts and Casino on the Nevada/California border. Lake Las Vegas (Reflection Bay Golf Club) in Henderson; Edgewood Tahoe Resort in South Lake Tahoe; and the RedHawk Golf and Resort in Sparks don’t offer casinos, but gaming is nearby. It should be noted that one of golf’s most famous resort courses – Shadow Creek – isn’t listed on our map. To gain access to the exclusive Fazio course that hosted The Match (Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson) and the PGA Tour’s 2020 CJ Cup, golfers must stay at an MGM-owned casino resort hotel on the Strip, including the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor or Excalibur.

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
    Stateline, Nevada
    The 154-room, LEED-certified Lodge at Edgewood debuted in June 2017, completing a long-term vision to have a lakeside lodge to accompany the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design that hugs the lake and serves as the home of the American Century Championship, a made-for-TV celebrity golf tournament every July. Families can bounce…
    Casablanca: #3
    CasaBlanca Resort
    Mesquite, Nevada
    The CasaBlanca Resort teams with the Virgin River Hotel & Casino three miles away – both are owned by Mesquite Gaming, LLC – to create an affordable golf-and gaming-destination 77 miles north of Las Vegas. Together, they feature 1,186 guest rooms; 76,000 square-feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables; 70,000 square feet…
    Red Rock Country Club, Arroyo Course - #14
    Red Rock Resort
    Las Vegas , Nevada
    The Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is part of the Station Casinos family that includes the Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Santa Fe, Sunset Station, Wild Wild West and Wildfires Gaming locations. The Four-Diamond Red Rock offers rooms, suites, penthouses and villas for guests, as well as multiple restaurants, casino and…
    Reflection Bay GC
    Lake Las Vegas
    Henderson, Nevada
    Since the 2014 reopening of Reflection Bay golf course, this Henderson hotspot 20 miles from the Strip is an option for golfers. Original architect Jack Nicklaus returned to tweak a few things, removing bunkers and reshaping or moving others. The seventh green -- one of 18 now covered with T1 bentgrass -- was also extended closer to the edge of…
    Hills at Red Hawk
    RedHawk Golf and Resort
    Sparks, Nevada
    The Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks sits in the Spanish Springs Valley outside or Reno, Nevada. The resort community offers 36 holes on two courses - Robert Trent Jones Jr.'s Lakes Course and Hale Irwin's Hills course - plus a fitness center with an outdoor pool. The Villas at Red Hawk pamper guests with plenty of space and modern decor.…
    Wynn Golf Club: #12
    Wynn Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    The 2019 reopening of the newly redesigned Wynn Golf Club by Tom Fazio brought high-end golf back to the Las Vegas Strip where the game has been played since 1952. The Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The entire complex features approximately 194,000 square…
    Primm Valley GC - Desert
    Primm Valley Resorts and Casino
    Primm, Nevada
    The Primm Valley Resorts and Casino is an oasis of its own accord 38 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the California-Nevada border. It’s home to three hotels, the Primm Valley Resort (624 rooms and suites), Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s, and the 36-hole Primm Valley Golf Club. Each property has at least four dining options (many fast…
    TPC Las Vegas: #18
    JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    The Mediterranean-style JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa sits off the Las Vegas Strip in the posh Summerlin neighborhood just minutes from Red Rock Canyon. It is marketed as a peaceful retreat close to the action but worlds away from the hustle and bustle. Italian, Japanese, American and International cuisine are featured in the resort…
    Mojave Resort: 16th green
    Avi Resort & Casino
    Laughlin, Nevada
    The Avi Resort & Casino, located off the banks of the Colorado River in Laughlin, is nestled on the Nevada, Arizona and California border. Owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, the Avi offers the Spirit Mountain Casino with slot machines, 18 table games, a poker room with Texas Hold’em daily, a Sport Book, live Bingo, Keno and more. Guests can…
