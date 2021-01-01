Nevada Golf Resorts

Casino golf headline the resort scene in Nevada. The cream of the crop is the Wynn Las Vegas home to a Tom Fazio course right on the Las Vegas Strip. The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa (adjacent to TPC Las Vegas) and the Red Rock Resort are two other choices around Las Vegas. Others are spread throughout the state - CasaBlanca Resort in Mesquite, Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin and the Primm Valley Resorts and Casino on the Nevada/California border. Lake Las Vegas (Reflection Bay Golf Club) in Henderson; Edgewood Tahoe Resort in South Lake Tahoe; and the RedHawk Golf and Resort in Sparks don’t offer casinos, but gaming is nearby. It should be noted that one of golf’s most famous resort courses – Shadow Creek – isn’t listed on our map. To gain access to the exclusive Fazio course that hosted The Match (Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson) and the PGA Tour’s 2020 CJ Cup, golfers must stay at an MGM-owned casino resort hotel on the Strip, including the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor or Excalibur.