Bandon Dunes
About Bandon DunesLocated on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course in the U.S. according to some national panels. Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw added Bandon Trails, which is a little further inland in forest. Old MacDonald was added fourth, followed by a par-3 course, Bandon Preserve. In 2020, Bandon Dunes reopened the Sheep Ranch, which was formerly an off-property private course. Coore & Crenshaw turned it into a bunker-less 18-hole course. There are a wide variety of lodging accommodations that will satisfy any group at Bandon Dunes, starting with rooms and suites in the lodge and inn, to larger home and multi-bedroom units. One of the great perks of a Bandon Dunes visit is the 24-hour courtesy shuttle that transfers golfers from their accommodations to golf courses, dining and off-course amenities. While there is not a full-service spa, there is a massage center, as well as fitness center, hot tub and sauna. The golf courses at Bandon Dunes are all walking only and caddies are available.
Golf courses at Bandon Dunes
Bandon, OregonResort4.897058823534
Bandon, OregonResort4.987611764724
Bandon, OregonResort5.031
Bandon, OregonResort5.05
Bandon, OregonResort4.03
Bandon, OregonResort4.71428571432
Bandon, OregonResort4.932776470611
Bandon, OregonResort4.792011764719
Images from Bandon Dunes
Videos about Bandon Dunes
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 05/07/2021
Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Sunset from the 12th tee Photo submitted by sorenj on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 07/11/2020
Photo submitted by awsfTuMDBZBOKCrsyM6x on 12/01/2019
Photo submitted by awsfTuMDBZBOKCrsyM6x on 12/01/2019
Photo submitted by awsfTuMDBZBOKCrsyM6x on 12/01/2019
Photo submitted by awsfTuMDBZBOKCrsyM6x on 12/01/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/08/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Hole 2 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Hole 3 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Hole 13 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Hole 6 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Hole 11 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 03/07/2019
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by 53Jagman on 10/02/2017
4th Tee Box Photo submitted by adamplawrence on 11/19/2016
Pacific #4 Photo submitted by AlexByrd on 07/18/2016
Overlooking Pacific #13, from three green. Photo submitted by AlexByrd on 07/18/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by RyanLavnerGC on 06/08/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 06/01/2016
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/19/2015
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/19/2015
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/19/2015
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/19/2015
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/18/2015
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 02/18/2015
Photo submitted by jpgreen3uga on 08/19/2014
Photo submitted by jpgreen3uga on 08/19/2014
Photo submitted by jpgreen3uga on 08/19/2014
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 02/20/2014
Breathtaking Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 02/20/2014
Best view Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 02/20/2014
Pacific's 4th. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 12/21/2013
Pacific's 13th. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 12/21/2013
WOW
Easily the most fun I have ever had on a golf course! Course in fantastic shape, and views are stunning.
Routing so cool. You follow the criss-cross patterns of paths hole to hole, ending on one of the many tee boxes they choose. The fun was not knowing what the next hole had in store.
So many kicks and bowls on and around the green. Don't think this is an easy course... crazy pin placement led to 3 and even 4 putts in our group.
Only problem is it was over after 13. I could play here all day!
Keiser/Kidd masterpiece
When they set out back in 1999 to build a course on the OR coast, they new it had to be special and it is!!
The journey of BD and how it has turned in to a world class resort is amazing. Holes 4, 5, and 6 are what Bandon is all about, but I also like 7 w/ hints of a Machrihanish green and 8 w/ the he** bunkers.
16 is on a level of its own, and a BD signature. This course set the golf world on fire. Hats off to DMK for figthing hard to make this course what it is. Read Dream Golf and you will understand.
Special
They did it again!! The 5th 18 hole course at Bandon is just the perfect addition to the already world class courses.
Such a cool vibe when you pull up to the clubhouse. Laid back, top notch service, and just enough of a tease of the course/ocean before you hit you opening tee shot.
Wide fairways help ease you in to the round. The par 3's are awesome, and holes along the ocean even better than the pictures. Green complex on shared 3rd/16th is like no other, have to see it to believe.
Playing the 18th hole as the sun set, WOW!
Old Mac
This was the last round on my Bandon trip and I was pleasantly impressed with Old Mac. The course is very forgiving off the tee but that may be on only forgiving this about the course. The greens are very hilly and cause lots of 3 puts. We had great weather but I couldn't imagine playing these tough greens in worse conditions!
Fun layout
This course was another beauty at Bandon Dunes. The layout is interesting yet very fun and challenging. The day we played it poured rain all day and yet the greens did an unbelievable job of absorbing the water. I would highly recommend making a day out of this and playing the punchbowl before and after the round!
Best Par 3 Course Ever
I have played many par 3 courses around the world and this is by FAR the BEST! This was an excellent course to play with your buddies after a full round of 18 holes. We all day beverages and walked the course with ease. The unique par 3's made this so much fun we wanted to play every day. You must play this on your next Bandon trip!
Excellent Course!
I absolutely loved this golf course. Even though there are no views of the ocean I think this was one of my personal favorites. The course layout was unreal and everyone who played in my group loved it. I personally loved the walk on the trails in between holes. Truly walking on a trail through the forest which is amazing. Must play on your Bandon Trip!!
The Bandon GOAT
This in my opinion is the best course at Bandon Dunes. The original has everything you wish for with great links golf. Great views of the area. Fun and fair greens. Unbelievable conditions and hole after hole you are just amazed by the course beauty. Must play on your trip to Bandon!
AMAZING!
First trip to Bandon Dunes and started off the trip playing Sheep Ranch. Oh boy what a treat! I think Sheep Ranch is a great course to start the Bandon trip with because it is very forgiving off the tee. The views of the ocean are absolutely unreal! I highly recommend checking this out and playing it first or last on your next Bandon trip!
Everything it's cracked up to be... of gorse
I had one day (and two rounds) to play at Bandon... which left me with the unenviable task of figuring out which courses to play and which to pass on. Pacific Dunes (and Sheep Ranch) were the ultimate choices... and I couldn't be happier with the decision to play PD.
Before I begin with the course, let me first talk about amenities and service. Every interaction I had at Bandon was sensational, the service was simply amazing. Additionally, the Punch Bowl putting course is situated right at the first hole of Pacific Dunes, you should absolutely plan to show up early and partake for two reasons... 1. it's fun! and 2. well... lets start the course review there
[2]the Greens at PD (also at Sheep ranch, so I assume everywhere at Bandon) are no joke. They are fast, firm and contain character, and it is a huge advantage to putt around at the Punch Bowl for a bit and get used to them before you go out in the course. It's very easy to give up several strokes adjusting to the greens. Having said that... they were in terrific shape when I played and rolled consistently and fairly all the way around the course.
The sand play, by and large, is good; however there are some spots - particularly in the fairways - where you can get into some rather significant trouble (no way to play out and you are forced to waste a shot just getting out)... I managed to do this to myself once and my playing partner did as well.
The fairways were terrific as well and the native areas, while feeling outright dangerous at times (gorse can be quite prickly) were reasonable... you really have to blow a shot most places to be heavily penalized. Of note though, PD has several sets of tees ranging from ~3900 to ~6700 and there are a lot more ways to get in trouble from the back than the front... choose your tees wisely, especially i the wind is whipping around.
I'd also recommend at least one caddie in the group, they're on course knowledge can absolutely save you strokes and heartache (and did for our group more than once), given what you are spending for your golf etc. it's a great insurance policy toward an enjoyable round of golf.
My favorite hole was probably the par 3 eleventh, running along the ocean and playing over a small canyon the view is breathtaking (pro-tip: avoid the bunker and you'll probably score better than I did). However, there are so many fantastic holes it's not difficult to see why this course is ranked in the top 10 of almost every national ranking.
I also loved the design/layout of the meandering course where you'll find #2 and #16 running parallel and #4 surrounded by #11, #12, and #13.
Bandon isn't free... although it does get cheaper is you play a couple rounds in a day... the "re-round" discount applies even if you play a different course on property as I did... but it is worth every penny for the experience. Next time I'm planning on getting in the Old Mac and Bandon Dunes courses (at least)... and then I'll be back again... it's certainly the kind of place your go back to as often as you can afford it. If you're into golf, and golf experiences, I can't recommend Bandon (and Pacific Dunes in particular) strongly enough.
A nod to it's former self...
Playing Sheep Ranch feels like shades of what the pick-your-own-routing course used to be like, or at least as I imagine it. The front nine intertwines with the back throughout the routing sending you back and forth across the property... I loved it.
On paper, I feel like this is a very gettable course; however, the winds out there are real... when I played it was 2-3 clubs (my 175 club was a good 20 yards short on the 150 yard 16th hole... dead into the wind). I rated it "somewhat challenging" trying to anticipate the average day... but when I played it was quite the challenge (especially to a high ball hitter like myself).
People will talk about the fact that Sheep Ranch has no bunkers, I've even heard it criticized, but honestly I barely noticed. The course really relies on the elements to protect itself and my guess is that more often that not that's plenty.
I didn't use a caddy (none of my group did), if I had it to do over again, I probably would have... our group spent a good five minutes standing on the 14th tee debating which way to hit the ball, it's simply not obvious (at least from the back tees). There are other tidbits that would be helpful too.. like don't be long on three or you could wind up on the 16th green (actually a shared green between the two holes), I was about 5 feet from rolling all the way down.
The views out here simply don't quit... with every hole having an ocean view it's a very different look and feel than Pacific Dunes which I played in the morning. I've heard people say the routing is not really special and without the ocean views (i.e. if the course was somewhere else) it would not be nearly as great. To that I have two points... 1. there are some very special holes on this track and 2. it *is* by the ocean and absolutely should take advantage of that.
If you're playing other Bandon courses during your time there, you will notice the greens at Sheep Ranch are significantly slower then the other courses (even true of the recently punched Pacific Dunes course). As much as I like fast greens, it can be a welcome reprieve as well. Other than pace the relative new greens roll pure and should be terrific when they've matured a bit and pick up a little pace.
My favorite hole was probably either 6 or 16... both bring the ocean into play on your drive in very different ways. 6 is a choose your own adventure, all you can eat tee shot where the dogleg right lets you decide how much of the beach and cliff you want to take on (spoiler... I took on way to much on my firsts shot and had to reload.. oops). 16 is a par three firing straight into the prevailing winds (and the ocean left and behind)... the view is terrific and the whole is as well.
We played the afternoon at Sheep Ranch and this time of year you will finish a 1:30ish tee time right around sunset... my wife and I walked off the 18th tee directly over to the 12th tee box bench and took in the sunset from there. It was the perfect end to a perfect day.
I cannot recommend strongly enough getting out to Sheep Ranch. I don't often start making plans to return to courses that run $300 ($150 for re-rounds) right way... but I've got Bandon on my short list for a golf getaway next year as well.
Best course at Bandon
Without a doubt this course is the most fun course I've played on. I played 2 rounds on back to back days - one with wind and one without - and the course plays completely different.
Greens are hard and landing it short and letting it roll is the way to go. Putter is ALWAYS an option and make sure you practice your low punch shot before you go out and play there.
Invest in a yardage book if you dont have a caddy. Trust me ... you'll need it. I am going to try and play this course once a year if I can.
The Next Great Bandon Dunes Course
Adding a fifth great course to the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort seems like a monumental task. But they may have done everything right to be the perfect compliment to the other four phenomenal courses.
The Sheep Ranch is a fabled piece of property that has existed North of Old Mac for years. The cliff line and views have always been utterly fantastic. So now to see it finally come to life with a full 18 holes golf course was amazing. Nearly 9 greens on the water and views of the ocean on almost every single hole including the clubhouse.
The course itself is still very young, the greens were slow but showing tons of promise. The routing and lack of sand bunkers make for a very fun round as this could end up being the easiest course at the resort. But there is a secret weapon for the Sheep Ranch, the wind can turn this course into the most difficult as there is zero protection and almost always wind of some kind.
You won't find too many courses that are more fun and and a course that compliments a resort that is already the best in the world.
Go play it. Just do it.
Rush, Rush Rush
Great conditions and perfect weather. Fantastic golf course in a beautiful, rugged part of the world. The only downside is the constant chorus of course marshals telling you to hurry up, when you are on top of the group ahead. I understand the desire to get as many players through the course as possible, but this was ridiculous.
A personal favorite
This course is a gem. I suppose most might ignore it since it isn't on the coastline, but don't let it fool you, it has every type hole you could want.
When you birdie here you feel great joy, a triple bogey comes from simply a bad shot. It feels like an available Augusta, with tons of scenic shots.
I loved this course.
Very Hard
I played this to see if I'd enjoy the Scottish links-style of golf and I think afterward, I can safely say, I am an American.
The course is fun, challenging and hard, but the biggest difficulties come in terms of length, with the solid wind in your face, par fours play like par fives, and the greens resemble hard oak as opposed to greens.
It is an experience and to break 90 from the green tees, I felt very good. I would not view this as a leisure course and I feel you NEED A CADDY for this course.
So much fun for a short course
For those going to Bandon OR this short course is not to be missed. Although the holes are fairly short, the green complexes mimic the regulation courses on site. The greens have lots of slope and are bunkered well. Just take a few clubs with you and let your imagination take over. The price seems a bit high, but the proceeds fund environmental concerns in the area. Each hole has multiple tee markers so you can vary the distance for each hole.
The Bandon Experience
Our foursome made the pilgrimage to Bandon with much anticipation. If you are a serious golfer you know about Bandon but until you go there, you don’t know Bandon. Having been fortunate to play any of the top 100 golf courses in America I can without hesitation say that collectively Bandon is the Best! Each one of us had a favorite course and each one being different. If you can do it!!! JUST DO IT! Lastly, the 13 hole Preserve just might be the best golf course in the world!
Good Old Mac
What a fun course! This course is stellar, and has such unique holes unlike what we normally play in the U.S.
Nice and forgiving off the tee, the rest is all challenging. Take a caddie! Tyler was my awesome caddie, who even convinced me to putt out of a bunker to a super-nasty pin placement (it was the right play and was able to stay on the green).
Combine the layout along w/ top notch service and Old Mac is amazing!
Simply the best !
Pacific Dunes deserves the top ranking, of all the Bandon courses (for now, Sheep Ranch to be better??)
The layout, shot value, and endless views of the Pacific Ocean...almost too good to be true! The greens were absolutely perfect and staff is beyond great.
Make sure you play Pacific Dunes (if you can't play them all) if it is your first trip to Bandon.