Bandon Dunes

I had one day (and two rounds) to play at Bandon... which left me with the unenviable task of figuring out which courses to play and which to pass on. Pacific Dunes (and Sheep Ranch) were the ultimate choices... and I couldn't be happier with the decision to play PD.

Before I begin with the course, let me first talk about amenities and service. Every interaction I had at Bandon was sensational, the service was simply amazing. Additionally, the Punch Bowl putting course is situated right at the first hole of Pacific Dunes, you should absolutely plan to show up early and partake for two reasons... 1. it's fun! and 2. well... lets start the course review there

[2]the Greens at PD (also at Sheep ranch, so I assume everywhere at Bandon) are no joke. They are fast, firm and contain character, and it is a huge advantage to putt around at the Punch Bowl for a bit and get used to them before you go out in the course. It's very easy to give up several strokes adjusting to the greens. Having said that... they were in terrific shape when I played and rolled consistently and fairly all the way around the course.

The sand play, by and large, is good; however there are some spots - particularly in the fairways - where you can get into some rather significant trouble (no way to play out and you are forced to waste a shot just getting out)... I managed to do this to myself once and my playing partner did as well.

The fairways were terrific as well and the native areas, while feeling outright dangerous at times (gorse can be quite prickly) were reasonable... you really have to blow a shot most places to be heavily penalized. Of note though, PD has several sets of tees ranging from ~3900 to ~6700 and there are a lot more ways to get in trouble from the back than the front... choose your tees wisely, especially i the wind is whipping around.

I'd also recommend at least one caddie in the group, they're on course knowledge can absolutely save you strokes and heartache (and did for our group more than once), given what you are spending for your golf etc. it's a great insurance policy toward an enjoyable round of golf.

My favorite hole was probably the par 3 eleventh, running along the ocean and playing over a small canyon the view is breathtaking (pro-tip: avoid the bunker and you'll probably score better than I did). However, there are so many fantastic holes it's not difficult to see why this course is ranked in the top 10 of almost every national ranking.

I also loved the design/layout of the meandering course where you'll find #2 and #16 running parallel and #4 surrounded by #11, #12, and #13.

Bandon isn't free... although it does get cheaper is you play a couple rounds in a day... the "re-round" discount applies even if you play a different course on property as I did... but it is worth every penny for the experience. Next time I'm planning on getting in the Old Mac and Bandon Dunes courses (at least)... and then I'll be back again... it's certainly the kind of place your go back to as often as you can afford it. If you're into golf, and golf experiences, I can't recommend Bandon (and Pacific Dunes in particular) strongly enough.