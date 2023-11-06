5 best walking golf destinations in the United States

SAN JOSE - I gave away my cheap two-wheeled pull cart while moving from Michigan to California nearly a decade ago.

I was just tired of having so much stuff and was cleaning house - literally. Little did I know it was maybe the most serious packing blunder I made during my move from the Midwest out West.

I soon learned that I had bought a house just across the street from one of the most active walking munis in America - the Santa Clara County-owned Santa Teresa Golf Club. I could have used that pull cart until it fell apart. Thankfully, not having it forced me to upgrade my walking game. In just a few years, I've gone from carrying a Jones bag to pushing a BagBoy Nitron cart before a major upgrade recently to a motorized Q Follow from Stewart Golf.

I'm so glad I moved to a golf destination where walking is the norm. Michigan had many courses I could have walked, but I didn't because other golfers weren't walking, either. Walking wasn't part of the culture of public golf. Sure, country-clubbers did it on their historic courses (often accompanied by caddies), but many of Michigan's top public courses were built during the golf boom in the 1990s when real estate trumped routing every time.

Are you a walking golfer at heart who's been forced to ride? Do what I did and find a destination where legions of walking golfers rule the fairways. Your fitness and your golf game will thank you. Revealing America's five best walking golf destinations is the last story in our season-long series of articles surrounding walking the golf course. We hope you've been educated - and inspired - to walk a little more.