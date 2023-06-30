The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses

This game was meant for walking. Be it with a caddie or without, carrying your bag or pushing or pulling a cart, golf is better on two feet than on four wheels.

Motorized carts certainly have their place - they have made it possible to build golf courses in otherwise hilly or inhospitable terrain, and they provide golfers with crucial mobility when they otherwise might not be able to get around the course - but truly great cart-only courses are few and far between.

For those who can walk, even for nine holes, the experience is rewarding not just for its health benefits, but also for the fact that it is only logical to take in a golf course in the way the architect laid it out: tee, fairway, green, repeat.

Carts force us to zigzag across corridors and approach landing areas and putting surfaces at oblique angles. It is often disorienting and it detracts significantly from any sense of place. And while GPS screens can be convenient for getting yardages and assessing an unfamiliar hole, they're yet another distraction from the outdoor, natural world into which golf thrusts us.

What are the best walkable golf courses open to the public? That's what our newest GolfPass Editors' Choice list sets out to determine.

First of all, we believe any golf course that is walkable has certain inherent advantages over one that is not, but certain other factors separate the very best walks from the rest.

More specifically, though, two main criteria guide our selections:

1. Golf course quality

Quality of architecture, as always, is paramount. Some of the easiest courses to walk are rudimentary, compact layouts without many interesting features to recommend them. If a course is not engaging to play, it becomes more like a hike with golf clubs than a truly superior golf experience. The physical toll walking a particular golf course takes on a player is a factor, too. Certain architects are better attuned to walking golfers than others, and it's no surprise that a number of courses built before the advent of golf carts appear on our list. At the same time, several contemporary architects know that routing a golf course well means making it walkable, too.

2. Walkability

There are multiple components to walkability. For instance, just because a course allows golfers to walk, it doesn't necessarily mean it is friendly to walkers. Walking may be confined to certain days of the week or certain times of day. A course may technically allow walking but discourage it by forcing walkers to pay the same green fee as riders. The overwhelming majority of golfers at such facilities may choose to use carts, making walkers feel marginalized. In other words, there is a difference between a course merely allowing walking and a course embracing and promoting the walking culture of the game.

Finally, as usual, this list consists of golf courses that are accessible to the general public: municipal, daily-fee, semi-private and resort courses - including those that are open to overnight guests - are fair game.

We analyzed the walking data from thousands of GolfPass reviews of more than 3,000 courses, and reached out to the staff of hundreds more facilities to ultimately find and select the best choices. When reviewing a course on GolfPass, golfers are asked "Did You Walk?", and taking it step further, they can check another box that notes 'This Course/Club is Great For Walkers'.

In many cases, the quality of the "walking culture" of our selections overshadows the quality of the course. For example, many of the best public courses that make Top 100 lists or host PGA Tour events CAN be walked, but with little to no walkers on a day-to-day basis, it wouldn't be a pleasant experience to be a lone walker among a sea of cart riders. That philosophy helps to explain how a number of less-heralded municipal courses made the cut over a number of higher-profile courses. It is also worth noting that no nine-hole courses or short courses (including those less than 6,000 yards) were considered.

From our research, we have identified the 25 best, publicly-accessible walking courses in America, in order from no. 1 through 25. Not surprisingly, many of them are mandatory walks.

We feel this might be the most influential Top 100 list GolfPass has ever created. We hope it inspires more golfers to walk and more facilities to consider making it easier to walk. Let's get moving.

To see courses no. 26 through no. 100 on our list, click here.

What are some of your favorite golf course walks? Let us know in the comments below.