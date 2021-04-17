Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Pennsylvania Golf Resorts

Omni Bedford Springs Resort

It's tough to get up and down after misses on either side of the par-3 17th hole on the Old Course at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania.
2138 Business, 220, Bedford, Pennsylvania 15522, US
(814) 623-8100
Location Map

About Omni Bedford Springs Resort

The historic 216-room Omni Bedford Sprints Resort is a wonderful escape located in the scenic Cumberland Valley surrounded by the Allegheny Mountains. There's so much character to the resort, from its Springs Eternal Spa, indoor and outdoor pools to its past connections to U.S. presidents and dignitaries. The golf course with ties to Spencer Oldham, A.W. Tillinghast and Donald Ross.has been tastefully restored by Ron Forse. Its modern amenities include a fitness center, tennis courts and five restaurants. More than 25 miles of hiking and biking trails surround the resort.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres300
Year Opened1806
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Omni Bedford Springs Resort

Reviews

4.7
71 Reviews (71)

Reviewer Photos

Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u000006386932
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always a favorite.

The course is beautiful and humbling. Always enjoy an opportunity to play!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
ronkuchera
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Pristine Course

Just a beautiful golf course in immaculate condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u000004119097
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great course!

Enjoyed playing a great historic golf course. Beautiful area with great mountain views. Course was in great shape and we had a great day!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
jstrasinski
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Worth the 3 Hour Drive

Drove 3 hours from Philadelphia and I would do it again tomorrow. The course is in pristine shape as usual. I played with some members from River crest, Stonewall, and Saucon Valley. They all couldn’t wait to come back. My only complaint is a lack of halfway house or drinks in the clubhouse.I think it is the best public course in Pennsylvania.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
shooterbooth
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course, Rich History, Highly Recommend This Course!

This is one of America's oldest courses, offering a ton of rich history in addition to its immaculate conditions and terrific layout. Initially laid out in 1895 by Spencer Oldham, the course has undergone significant renovations by architectural legends A.W. Tillinghast in 1912 and Donald Ross in 1923, each adding their own influence and lots of unique features that are tough to find these days.

The layout is a truly unique masterpiece, offering five Par 5s and five Par 3s with a 37/35/72 Par. There are many interesting green structures, as well as extremely rare "serpentine" and "doughnut" bunkers. The "Volcano" is an uphill Par 3 that requires a 220 or so yard carry, or you risk your ball rolling back down the steep slope potentially 50 yards. "Tiny Tim" is a gorgeous 100 yard downhill Par 3, with a small kidney bean shaped green protected by a scenic lagoon, 5 bunkers, and a series of "alps" (mounds in the rough surrounding the green 2 feet high and 10 feet in diameter).

I played by myself and drove 2 hours each way, and am planning to do it again in 2 weeks with 2 friends. If you are ever in the area, definitely make an effort to get out for a round!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Bpw7979
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

We dodged the heavy rain

We gambled on the weather and booked the hot deal. The course was wet and was cart path only, but played very well. The greens are coming in nicely. We finished in under 4 hours in occasional mist or light rain. We had a great time and love the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Murphdawg52
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Amenities are great but pricey, course was good for March especially with hot deal prices!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Bpw7979
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always excellent

We had a wonderful experience today. The course was in very good shape. The greens are smoothing out after having been punched and sanded.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
mayjay2020
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

March golf

Was the first round of 2021. Greens were aerated, and none of the vegetarian had grown in, but it was a nice day, and the course played great. Worth checking out if you are in the area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Bpw7979
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Just as nice as before

It was just as nice as the last time we played it. We are glad we got to play it again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Bpw7979
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful course

What a beautiful course. Very challenging and enjoyable. The green had been punched, which made putting more difficult, but it still made for a great day of golf.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u314161251294
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Stevezem
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
alananderson1014
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser

Disappointing

Front 9 closed due to aeration. Back 9 recently aerated. No indication of that prior to arriving

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
Kevin4379198
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

It’s not even that nice

Jim Wood the pro was one of the rudest people I have ever met. I would never recommend this course to anyone, stay away! The only good part about it was the views and the people at the hotel are great.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u000005059190
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u253982495
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u291244989
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
u314160467374
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
Default User Avatar
BIGGUY71
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
