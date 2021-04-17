Omni Bedford Springs Resort
About Omni Bedford Springs ResortThe historic 216-room Omni Bedford Sprints Resort is a wonderful escape located in the scenic Cumberland Valley surrounded by the Allegheny Mountains. There's so much character to the resort, from its Springs Eternal Spa, indoor and outdoor pools to its past connections to U.S. presidents and dignitaries. The golf course with ties to Spencer Oldham, A.W. Tillinghast and Donald Ross.has been tastefully restored by Ron Forse. Its modern amenities include a fitness center, tennis courts and five restaurants. More than 25 miles of hiking and biking trails surround the resort.
Hole #13 "Long" Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Hole #14 "Tiny Tim", a Tillinghast gem Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Hole #18 "Home", gorgeous tee shot with seemingly endless bunkers Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Hole #1 "Springs", first green with other parts of course in background Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Hole #6 "Ross's Cathedral" Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Hole# 16 "Hole O'Cross" Photo submitted by shooterbooth on 04/17/2021
Photo submitted by Davelcathotmailcom on 05/07/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/03/2019
Photo submitted by skee93 on 05/28/2019
Photo submitted by skee93 on 05/28/2019
Photo submitted by skee93 on 05/28/2019
Photo submitted by skee93 on 05/28/2019
Par 3, Second Hole Photo submitted by u000004887004 on 07/09/2016
Always a favorite.
The course is beautiful and humbling. Always enjoy an opportunity to play!!
Pristine Course
Just a beautiful golf course in immaculate condition.
Great course!
Enjoyed playing a great historic golf course. Beautiful area with great mountain views. Course was in great shape and we had a great day!
Worth the 3 Hour Drive
Drove 3 hours from Philadelphia and I would do it again tomorrow. The course is in pristine shape as usual. I played with some members from River crest, Stonewall, and Saucon Valley. They all couldn’t wait to come back. My only complaint is a lack of halfway house or drinks in the clubhouse.I think it is the best public course in Pennsylvania.
Beautiful Course, Rich History, Highly Recommend This Course!
This is one of America's oldest courses, offering a ton of rich history in addition to its immaculate conditions and terrific layout. Initially laid out in 1895 by Spencer Oldham, the course has undergone significant renovations by architectural legends A.W. Tillinghast in 1912 and Donald Ross in 1923, each adding their own influence and lots of unique features that are tough to find these days.
The layout is a truly unique masterpiece, offering five Par 5s and five Par 3s with a 37/35/72 Par. There are many interesting green structures, as well as extremely rare "serpentine" and "doughnut" bunkers. The "Volcano" is an uphill Par 3 that requires a 220 or so yard carry, or you risk your ball rolling back down the steep slope potentially 50 yards. "Tiny Tim" is a gorgeous 100 yard downhill Par 3, with a small kidney bean shaped green protected by a scenic lagoon, 5 bunkers, and a series of "alps" (mounds in the rough surrounding the green 2 feet high and 10 feet in diameter).
I played by myself and drove 2 hours each way, and am planning to do it again in 2 weeks with 2 friends. If you are ever in the area, definitely make an effort to get out for a round!
We dodged the heavy rain
We gambled on the weather and booked the hot deal. The course was wet and was cart path only, but played very well. The greens are coming in nicely. We finished in under 4 hours in occasional mist or light rain. We had a great time and love the course.
Amenities are great but pricey, course was good for March especially with hot deal prices!
Always excellent
We had a wonderful experience today. The course was in very good shape. The greens are smoothing out after having been punched and sanded.
March golf
Was the first round of 2021. Greens were aerated, and none of the vegetarian had grown in, but it was a nice day, and the course played great. Worth checking out if you are in the area.
Just as nice as before
It was just as nice as the last time we played it. We are glad we got to play it again.
Beautiful course
What a beautiful course. Very challenging and enjoyable. The green had been punched, which made putting more difficult, but it still made for a great day of golf.
Disappointing
Front 9 closed due to aeration. Back 9 recently aerated. No indication of that prior to arriving
It’s not even that nice
Jim Wood the pro was one of the rudest people I have ever met. I would never recommend this course to anyone, stay away! The only good part about it was the views and the people at the hotel are great.