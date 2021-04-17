Omni Bedford Springs Resort

This is one of America's oldest courses, offering a ton of rich history in addition to its immaculate conditions and terrific layout. Initially laid out in 1895 by Spencer Oldham, the course has undergone significant renovations by architectural legends A.W. Tillinghast in 1912 and Donald Ross in 1923, each adding their own influence and lots of unique features that are tough to find these days.

The layout is a truly unique masterpiece, offering five Par 5s and five Par 3s with a 37/35/72 Par. There are many interesting green structures, as well as extremely rare "serpentine" and "doughnut" bunkers. The "Volcano" is an uphill Par 3 that requires a 220 or so yard carry, or you risk your ball rolling back down the steep slope potentially 50 yards. "Tiny Tim" is a gorgeous 100 yard downhill Par 3, with a small kidney bean shaped green protected by a scenic lagoon, 5 bunkers, and a series of "alps" (mounds in the rough surrounding the green 2 feet high and 10 feet in diameter).

I played by myself and drove 2 hours each way, and am planning to do it again in 2 weeks with 2 friends. If you are ever in the area, definitely make an effort to get out for a round!