Legends Golf Resort

I bring a group of 20-30 guys to the beach every year. This is our 19th year. We've played almost every course at Myrtle Beach, but this was our first time playing the Legends courses. I will tell you why I loved the courses, but don't recommend going there until they get tee times and cart situation fixed. If you don't mind waiting for carts, you will enjoy the golf.

The reason I would NOT recommend The Legends is because they overbook the course and don't have enough carts. Our tee time on Friday, Oct. 11th was 12:20 at Heathland. I had 20 golfers with me ready to hit the course. The problem was...no golf carts! Around 12:55, 35+ minutes after my guys were pestering me about when we would tee off, the first carts finally rolled in. The excuse on Friday was 1 group was late for their tee time and held up the entire course. The problem is the same issue happened on Oct. 12th at Parkland. It was only 25 minutes after our tee time this day, but so annoying that most of my guys told me not to go back to Legends again. I agreed. We had also hired transportation back and forth each day to the course. Both days, our driver had to wait for us to finish due to the delays earlier in the day, which we had to pay for. Now about the course.

First off was Heathland. What a great course! I would love another shot at this gem. Awesome holes, reachable par 4's, hidden traps...it had it all. Greens were HUGE and in perfect condition. It would rank in the top 10 courses at Myrtle Beach for me. #2 is a very cool par 4, #7's green was a lot of fun. Overall, a great course. At Heathland,, the cart guys were very good and tried to keep my group calm while we waited. Kim, the photographer was awesome and kept us smiling. Jim, the starter, was very helpful and informative. Half our group went off the front, the other half off the back. The groups that went off the back took over 3 hours to play the first 9 holes! The second 9 was faster, but still took 5:30 to play. Not good!

The second day, Oct. 12th, we played Parkland. The Starter at Parkland was great. Cart girl was awesome. The course was another gem. I liked Heathland a little better, but this course was another great track. Huge greens in excellent shape, challenging holes...lots of fun!

The second day at Parkland came with the same experience, but with a twist. We waited another 25 minutes past our original tee time. But the twist this day was the A-Hole of a Cart Guy. I didn't catch his name, but he was wearing a West Virginia hat. His job is to lift a golf bag 5 feet and place it on the carts. He made numerous comments to my guys about not getting tips. He even made a comment about one of my guys not being a true WV person because he didn't tip him. So, let's get this straight...I have 20 guys waiting patiently 25 minutes after the tee time for carts and the cart guy is harassing us about tips the entire time. The guys in my 4some gave him $12. This guy should be fired!

The bar staff was awesome and food was delicious. 2 Free beers and Lunch included each day was very nice. The snack bar lady was quick with service and did a great job.

I hate the fact that my group can't recommend such an awesome property. Hopefully management reads the review and makes some changes. Fix your cart/tee time issues and you get 5 out of 5 stars.

