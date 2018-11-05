Legends Golf Resort
About Legends Golf ResortWith 54 holes of golf, Legends combines quality and value with both its golf and accommodations. The Myrtle Beach Grand Strand's largest practice facility is also beloved of golfers looking to work on their game for a few days, while dining options like the Ailsa Pub and the main clubhouse provide ample reasons to linger on property.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Legends Golf Resort
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.914435294115
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.487964705929
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.512105882419
Images from Legends Golf Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
HIGHLY RECOMMEND
Everything about this course is outstanding!! Best deals prices and packages in Myrtle Beach. PERFECTION!! PERFECT for Guys on a Golf Trip ! The Food the Beer the FUN !! They treat you right !! If I could give 100 stars I would !! Lol
BEST IN MYRTLE BEACH
Highly recommend this course !! Amazing Packages including beer and food at great prices !!
Staff is exceptional helpful knowledgeable..
A MUST GOLF to any Tourist who wants to have the BEST EXPERIENCE and A GREAT TIME !!
spectacular and soooooo hard.
Beautiful
Not flat
Very difficult even from the green tee box.
Great Course for the Money!
First time playing any of the Legends courses (minus Heritage - which is a must play) and was quite pleased from top to bottom. Staff was great, had the first tee time, reasonably priced, and played the front nine fast. That checks all my boxes. Obviously pace was slower on the back, but still finished in 4 hours. Greens and course were in perfect shape. Not extremely fast, but did speed up as the day went on. A few greens were not as receptive as some, number 9 was quite hard, none of us hit that green. Everything rolled off the back. Layout was challenging but fair. Hit Driver from most of the holes, and easily could have driven a few par 4s from the back tees. Two of the par 3s were roughly 200 yards which makes 3 a good score. Overall really happy with the course.
Course was in good conditions, greens fast.
First time playing this course, I’ll look forward playing it again.
Long and challenging
Fantastic course, lots of wet lands and water that will challenge your course management
Layups required on some of the long par 4’s unless you fill lucky
Wind will fool you on many of the holes as tree lines block the wind until you launch, then
Great fun on the links
Heathland @ the Legends is a beautiful links style course.
Course plays radically different depending on the wind. Large greens in perfect condition with plenty of bunkers to challenge your attack angle.
Excellent course, great clubhouse with complimentary breakfast
Awesome Course! Waiting for Carts and Slow Play a Problem
I bring a group of 20-30 guys to the beach every year. This is our 19th year. We've played almost every course at Myrtle Beach, but this was our first time playing the Legends courses. I will tell you why I loved the courses, but don't recommend going there until they get tee times and cart situation fixed. If you don't mind waiting for carts, you will enjoy the golf.
The reason I would NOT recommend The Legends is because they overbook the course and don't have enough carts. Our tee time on Friday, Oct. 11th was 12:20 at Heathland. I had 20 golfers with me ready to hit the course. The problem was...no golf carts! Around 12:55, 35+ minutes after my guys were pestering me about when we would tee off, the first carts finally rolled in. The excuse on Friday was 1 group was late for their tee time and held up the entire course. The problem is the same issue happened on Oct. 12th at Parkland. It was only 25 minutes after our tee time this day, but so annoying that most of my guys told me not to go back to Legends again. I agreed. We had also hired transportation back and forth each day to the course. Both days, our driver had to wait for us to finish due to the delays earlier in the day, which we had to pay for. Now about the course.
First off was Heathland. What a great course! I would love another shot at this gem. Awesome holes, reachable par 4's, hidden traps...it had it all. Greens were HUGE and in perfect condition. It would rank in the top 10 courses at Myrtle Beach for me. #2 is a very cool par 4, #7's green was a lot of fun. Overall, a great course. At Heathland,, the cart guys were very good and tried to keep my group calm while we waited. Kim, the photographer was awesome and kept us smiling. Jim, the starter, was very helpful and informative. Half our group went off the front, the other half off the back. The groups that went off the back took over 3 hours to play the first 9 holes! The second 9 was faster, but still took 5:30 to play. Not good!
The second day, Oct. 12th, we played Parkland. The Starter at Parkland was great. Cart girl was awesome. The course was another gem. I liked Heathland a little better, but this course was another great track. Huge greens in excellent shape, challenging holes...lots of fun!
The second day at Parkland came with the same experience, but with a twist. We waited another 25 minutes past our original tee time. But the twist this day was the A-Hole of a Cart Guy. I didn't catch his name, but he was wearing a West Virginia hat. His job is to lift a golf bag 5 feet and place it on the carts. He made numerous comments to my guys about not getting tips. He even made a comment about one of my guys not being a true WV person because he didn't tip him. So, let's get this straight...I have 20 guys waiting patiently 25 minutes after the tee time for carts and the cart guy is harassing us about tips the entire time. The guys in my 4some gave him $12. This guy should be fired!
The bar staff was awesome and food was delicious. 2 Free beers and Lunch included each day was very nice. The snack bar lady was quick with service and did a great job.
I hate the fact that my group can't recommend such an awesome property. Hopefully management reads the review and makes some changes. Fix your cart/tee time issues and you get 5 out of 5 stars.
Fairways and Greens to ya,
Took Forever to play
The course allowed a 5 some to play in front of us. I had played the course 2 days before on August 22nd, then again on August 24. There was supervision on an on course ranger the first time I played but not on the second round on the 24th.
It took 5 hours and 15 minutes to play the 18 holes and we teed off before 8am. Totally ridiculous. I won't be back.
We considered this to be a "goonie golf" course
Played this course prior to play with a large group on the other Legends course that week. While the fairways and greens were in good shape this course has some of the goofiest layouts for hole that I have ever played on. You will likely need to be a near professional to score anything reasonable on this course. The other two Legends courses were quite pleasurable to play on. I would not recommend this course at all to spend money and time on.
Slow
The course itself is outstanding. The Pro shop staff and restaurant staff were outstanding. The pace of play was excruciatingly slow. Starters were pleasant at the tee but there was no visible attempt to maintain reasonable pace. Saw and heard several groups that were likely keeping the beer industry in the black. One guy stumbling onto the green.
Waited several minutes on every shot of every hole. Groups are scheduled every 8 minutes on both front and back. Way too many people on the course at one time, given that for many fellow golfers, the game can be challenging. I understand the business is to maximize play for profit, however this certainly left us feeling like cattle being herded through their profit machine.
Nice practice facilities, however it is about 200 yards from bag drop, and you can't take your cart. Balls are at a separate building where you buy a 35 ball bucket for $5.
Nice putting and chipping greens. The putting green is on a different side of the clubhouse , that again you can't take your cart.
This and the Parkland course, we played in the morning were in great shape and very nice.
I would love to play these courses again, but not in the current way of managing pace of play. 5 and 1/2 hours for a round of golf with a cart is unexcusable.
Challenging but fun
To start this was our first of 2 rounds. We teed off at 745 after driving down from NY for 13 hours and arriving at 230am. The starter was super friendly he stood in the tee box talking to us until it was our turn to tee off. There was a ton of rain there the days before and even while we were out there we got some but the course was in great shape. The lay out was fun with the water and bunkers. The elevated greens make it super tough for a newer golfer like myself but it was a welcomed challenge. Overall we had a really fun time playing this course.
Very playable
Played Moorland in the morning and Heathland was our second 18. We had to turn in our cart, which to me is weird because we weren’t leaving the course. We found out they only have 300 carts for all three courses. That’s insanely low. We took fully advantage of their special as well. Breakfast, lunch and 2 drinks. That’s awesome
Heathland is so much more playable than Moorland. It’s still pretty wide open, but the greens are flatter and much more receptive. We were getting frustrated at the greens on Moorland so Heathland was much more fun. There’s a nice mix of short par 4s and a few long ones. No two holes are the same so you don’t really get bored. The pace of play was tough once the front and towards the end of the back, but honestly people who play resort courses should expect a 5 hour round. The conditions were great even though there’s been a ton of rain the past week and even today
My group of 12 had the same overbooking and late start both times we've played at the Legends complex. The Heritage Club doesn't have those problems.