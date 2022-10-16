Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Geneva National Resort & Club

1221 Geneva National Avenue South, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147, US
(262) 245-7000
Location Map

About Geneva National Resort & Club

The Geneva National Resort & Club in Lake Geneva sits above the shores of Lake Como with 54 holes of golf designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino. Guests get access to five dining options, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, a salon and spa, a marina with watersport rentals and outdoor activities. Choose from multi-bedroom cottages with private patios to new on-course suites with scenic views or the modern and chic Ridge Hotel. The Hunt Club Steakhouse is touted as “Lake Geneva’s Premier Steakhouse”.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1800
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Fine, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Geneva National Resort & Club

Player course at Geneva National - hole 16
Articles
Geneva National Golf Club is stocked with 54 holes of good golf
A picturesque setting unfolds at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva. With courses designed by Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, Geneva National is the second-largest golf facility in the state. The Player Course is the most fun to play. The Trevino plays tough because of its narrower fairways and hard-to-read greens. While the Palmer takes advantage of its Lake Como setting.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Golf courses at Geneva National Resort & Club

Images from Geneva National Resort & Club

Gary Player at Geneva National GC: #1
This golf course will host a unique charity golf match in June that could turn into a fun weekend for the traveling golfer. Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #16
View from the 16th tee box at Geneva National Golf Club - Gary Player Course Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #8
Aerial view from the 8th fairway at Geneva National Golf Club - Gary Player Course. Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #10
View of the 10th green from Gary Player Course at Geneva National Golf Club. Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #6
View from the 6th green from Gary Player Course at Geneva National Golf Club. Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #6
View from the 6th tee box at Geneva National Golf Club - Gary Player Course Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #10
Aerial view of the 10th green from Gary Player Course at Geneva National Golf Club. Geneva National Golf Club
Gary Player at Geneva National GC: #1
A view from tee #1 at Gary Player from Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC
Gary Player at Geneva National GC: #14
A view of hole #14 from Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC
Geneva National GC - Gary Player: #17
A view from green #17 at Geneva National Golf Club - Gary Player Course Geneva National GC
Geneva National GC: Aerial
Aerial view from Geneva National Golf Club. Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Trevino: #1
View from the 1st tee box at Geneva National Golf Club - Trevino Course Geneva National Golf Club
Trevino at Geneva National GC: #17
A view of hole #17 from Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC
Trevino at Geneva National GC: #16
A view from tee #16 from Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
View of the 16th green from the Palmer Course at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #13
View of the 13th green at Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer Course Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
Aerial view of the 16th green from the Palmer Course at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #17
View of the 17th tee box at Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer Course Geneva National Golf Club
Geneva National GC
View of a green and pond with fountain at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC
Palmer at Geneva National GC: #15
A view of the 15th green from Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club Geneva National GC

Reviews

4.7
347 Reviews (347)

Reviewer Photos

Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003609957
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Disappointed

68 degrees and the range was closed for the year, no halfway house no cart person and the greens were sloppily aerated which took a lot of the fun out of the round.

If you’re going to stay open for golf leave the amenities open as well. Especially the driving range!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162066045
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004264567
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003081497
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wow, Geneva National Palmer

The Palmer is a beautiful course. It is challenging but not impossible. The fairways that run along Lake Como are so picturesque, you just want to stop snd stare. We had fun seeing a plethora of wild turkeys and sand hill cranes. This is just a great golf course and the price thru Golf Now made it even more special! Thanks to the folks working at Geneva National for handling our bags. No confusion and a great time was had by all!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Nne9JSe9pZ8VWi9ofScH
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great experience.

The course is in great condition, especially the greens. They are fast and true. Probably the best I have ever played. The holes overlooking the lake are spectacular. The staff is responsive and professional. The restaurant is great. Overall, a great experience. I would highly recommend making a tee time!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314164586169
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003922969
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course but Horrible Experience!

Writing this while on the course. Sitting on the 10th tee after 3 hours. It’s probably going to be a 6 hour round. Course is incredible and beautiful…but for the price…I don’t expect a round to take 6 hours. There is a large convention group in front with many non or inexperienced golfers. Waiting 5-10 minutes on every tee box. This is ridiculous and makes it a horrible experience. Can’t recommend and won’t be back!

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162821399
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162143546
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162143546
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
sdginz
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rlf1965
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u899261819
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162078682
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course

Loved the course, really beautiful and for “not gray golfers,”was forgiving from senior tees we play. But wish there was twilight rate for 9 holes, which is our usual play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161080329
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bloomer1954
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007371353
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Challenging, but playable. Wonderful experience

The course was well maintained and the greens were fast. The staff were very helpful. It is a beautiful and challenging course. I played the hybrid hole / silver tees. It was playable and a lot of fun. I had a great day and would look forward to trying some of the other courses at Geneva National or playing Trevino again. The restaurant was great for a beer and food after playing.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Zlotnik
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Steven Zlotnik

Geneva National has some of the best golf available in the Lake Geneva area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bigpoppa527
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Previously Played

Wait to play here

Giving everyone a heads up, the course recently aerated the greens and they are super hard and don’t hold with the over seeding.
Completely understand that this needs to be done but this wasn’t mentioned on the application when making the reservation!
So I would call first
Other than the group ahead of us that had no regard for pace took 4:40 to play 18 the facility never disappoints.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
