Geneva National Resort & Club
About Geneva National Resort & ClubThe Geneva National Resort & Club in Lake Geneva sits above the shores of Lake Como with 54 holes of golf designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino. Guests get access to five dining options, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, a salon and spa, a marina with watersport rentals and outdoor activities. Choose from multi-bedroom cottages with private patios to new on-course suites with scenic views or the modern and chic Ridge Hotel. The Hunt Club Steakhouse is touted as “Lake Geneva’s Premier Steakhouse”.
Disappointed
68 degrees and the range was closed for the year, no halfway house no cart person and the greens were sloppily aerated which took a lot of the fun out of the round.
If you’re going to stay open for golf leave the amenities open as well. Especially the driving range!
Wow, Geneva National Palmer
The Palmer is a beautiful course. It is challenging but not impossible. The fairways that run along Lake Como are so picturesque, you just want to stop snd stare. We had fun seeing a plethora of wild turkeys and sand hill cranes. This is just a great golf course and the price thru Golf Now made it even more special! Thanks to the folks working at Geneva National for handling our bags. No confusion and a great time was had by all!
Great experience.
The course is in great condition, especially the greens. They are fast and true. Probably the best I have ever played. The holes overlooking the lake are spectacular. The staff is responsive and professional. The restaurant is great. Overall, a great experience. I would highly recommend making a tee time!
Beautiful Course but Horrible Experience!
Writing this while on the course. Sitting on the 10th tee after 3 hours. It’s probably going to be a 6 hour round. Course is incredible and beautiful…but for the price…I don’t expect a round to take 6 hours. There is a large convention group in front with many non or inexperienced golfers. Waiting 5-10 minutes on every tee box. This is ridiculous and makes it a horrible experience. Can’t recommend and won’t be back!
Beautiful course
Loved the course, really beautiful and for “not gray golfers,”was forgiving from senior tees we play. But wish there was twilight rate for 9 holes, which is our usual play.
Challenging, but playable. Wonderful experience
The course was well maintained and the greens were fast. The staff were very helpful. It is a beautiful and challenging course. I played the hybrid hole / silver tees. It was playable and a lot of fun. I had a great day and would look forward to trying some of the other courses at Geneva National or playing Trevino again. The restaurant was great for a beer and food after playing.
Steven Zlotnik
Geneva National has some of the best golf available in the Lake Geneva area.
Wait to play here
Giving everyone a heads up, the course recently aerated the greens and they are super hard and don’t hold with the over seeding.
Completely understand that this needs to be done but this wasn’t mentioned on the application when making the reservation!
So I would call first
Other than the group ahead of us that had no regard for pace took 4:40 to play 18 the facility never disappoints.