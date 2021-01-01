If you love golf, chances are you're a little bit obsessive about it.

You debate the relative merits of obscure golf club logos.

You have a trusty club or two that will probably never leave your bag.

You scrutinize scorecards from rounds past.

You collect hats, pencils, ball markers and other trinkets.

You know who won tournaments decades before you were born.

You know that there's more to golf than just hitting a ball toward a hole. It's an entire subculture full of odd characters and interesting artifacts.

That's the premise on which I base my weekly "Cool Golf Things" column.

If it's a thing in golf and it's of interest, it's fair game to appear here.