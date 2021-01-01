Cool Golf Things

300 words or less, every Friday.

Fenwick is that rare New England course that looks as good in winter as in summer.

If you love golf, chances are you're a little bit obsessive about it.

You debate the relative merits of obscure golf club logos.

You have a trusty club or two that will probably never leave your bag.

You scrutinize scorecards from rounds past.

You collect hats, pencils, ball markers and other trinkets.

You know who won tournaments decades before you were born.

You know that there's more to golf than just hitting a ball toward a hole. It's an entire subculture full of odd characters and interesting artifacts.

That's the premise on which I base my weekly "Cool Golf Things" column.

If it's a thing in golf and it's of interest, it's fair game to appear here.

Got a nomination for a Cool Golf Thing? Hit me up on Twitter @TimGavrich.

gator-trace-7-green-cgt.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The joy of discovery is a precious and Cool Golf Thing
Compelling golf is just around the corner.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
mobetta-golf.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This new professional golf concept is a Cool Golf Thing
You don't need to be a pro to go pro.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
sandridge-11-green-puttview.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This green-contour heat map is a Cool Golf Thing
Them's the breaks.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2019 US Open - Day 9
Articles
1 Min Read
This unexpected public appearance will be a Cool Golf Thing
Here comes the next generation.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Masters - Final Round
Articles
1 Min Read
‘Eavesdropping’ on the best is a Cool Golf Thing
Listen in and learn.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cool-golf-thing-range.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
The sanctuary of the driving range is a Cool Golf Thing
Rough day? Nothing a small bucket can't fix.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
MountainShadows_07C_10-16-Edit-Edit.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This architect's video manifesto is a Cool Golf Thing
A new presidency begins with a strong statement.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golfadvisor.brightspotcdn.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This sternly-worded sprinkler head is a Cool Golf Thing
Sometimes it doesn't matter how far you are from the green.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cobbs-creek-3.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Finally getting started is a Cool Golf Thing
Time to uncover another great municipal golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
creighton-farms-nicklaus-house.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Waiting out the market is a Cool Golf Thing
Someone's about to move into a house built for Jack.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
snaps-ball-marker-hat-clip-a
Articles
5 Min Read
Cool Golf Things, Limited Edition: This hat clip/ball marker combo symbolizes golf's latest fashion trend
Armed with creative marketing and distribution tactics, brands like SNAPS challenge golf's commercial traditions.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Hepburn On Golf Links
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing the long (read: eternal) game is a Cool Golf Thing
Katharine Hepburn was, and will always be, a golfer.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
