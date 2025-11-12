This creative trophy is a Cool Golf Thing

Traditional golf trophies are so 2019.
The metallic (often cheap plastic) chalice most golfers associate with the game's hardware is on the way out, or at least has a lot more company from more creative shapes than it used to.
Not that prizes like the Wanamaker Trophy, the U.S. Open Championship Trophy (yes, that's the real name - how creative!) and the Ryder Cup aren't satisfying to hold or behold, but smaller-time events are finally taking inspiration from worldwide high-profile golf tournaments that have been dabbling in more creative rewards for years.
I recently played in a grand-opening scramble event at Glynlea Country Club, a new golf course at the heart of a massive master-planned community in Florida. The club went all-out with the trophies, doling them out not just to the winners, but the top three teams in both the gross and net divisions. My team's gross 55 (-17) was good enough for a tie for second, which per a scorecard playoff meant we won third prize: a giant golf tee perched on prongs protruding from a polished wood block signed by course architect and 16-time PGA Tour winner Jim Furyk.
I was especially excited to bring home the hardware in order to get a review from one of the world's foremost trophy fans: my four-year-old daughter, who asks me if I'm going to win her a trophy whenever I play in any kind of tournament. To her chagrin, I've come up empty the last few times, but she lit up when I gave her my Glynlea scramble swag. To Your Leaderboard, the Georgia-based custom trophy-making company that came up with this concept, I tip my lid.
