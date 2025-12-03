Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

The 10 Coolest Golf Things

Looking back on nearly seven years of short essays about odds, ends and fun thoughts around this great game.
Tim Gavrich
cgt-retrospective-hero.jpg
A midcentury-modern on-course shelter: the Cool Golf Thing that started a seven-year series.

It started as an exercise in brevity more than anything.

I tend to get long-winded when I write, so in early 2019 when I saw another media site publish a shortish essay about an extremely niche topic of some sort, calling it a “Cool Thing,” I decided to start a column called Cool Golf Things. My self-imposed task: find something small but intriguing in golf, and say something interesting about it in 300 words or less.

Decision paralysis (or writer’s block) took over. There were so many cool golf things - where would I begin?

I had just returned from a trip up the Florida coast that included a round at Riviera Country Club in Ormond Beach, a stunningly unassuming, clean, well-tended public course, family-owned since it was built in the 1950s. They weren’t needed on the sunny day I played, but I had been captivated by, of all things, Riviera’s rain shelters, which had a terrific midcentury-modern look.

A perfect topic for my first-ever Cool Golf Thing.

riviera-rain-shelter.jpg
Articles
This retro rain shelter is a Cool Golf Thing

I kept to a weekly - Fridays, mostly - publishing schedule through the end of 2021 before tempering to a bi-weekly schedule for several months, then monthly. As 2025 draws to a close, I’m proud to have explored 190 Cool Golf Things, but I am also ready to step back and assess what the future of the series might be like. Some of the short pieces - as well as a couple of 300-word-rule-breakers, when I’ve indulged myself - have performed better than others. Golfers’ media diets evolve, and I want to evolve Cool Golf Things to suit. I think the concept suits shorter-form social media videos well - I’ll try a few of those in 2026 and beyond (follow GolfPass on Instagram here and TikTok here if you don’t already). And I reckon I will still write a Cool Golf Thing piece here and there, too.

But for now, after 190 Cool Golf Things in the bank, I’d like to resurface 10 of my favorites.

My favorite Cool Golf Things

As I look back through nearly 200 Cool Golf Things essays, I bounced back and forth between describing actual discrete items and more amorphous concepts in golf that seemed to be overlooked and deserved a shout-out. Some of these are silly or sarcastic. Others turned unexpectedly emotional.

Sassy sprinkler heads

Sometimes you don't actually need the yardage.

golfadvisor.brightspotcdn.jpg
Articles
This sternly-worded sprinkler head is a Cool Golf Thing

A small bucket as mental-health break

Hitting balls can be about more than working on your swing.

cool-golf-thing-range.jpeg
Articles
The sanctuary of the driving range is a Cool Golf Thing

Golf cart driveways

I had never seen houses with this feature before a round in Texas.

golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Articles
This backwards driveway is a Cool Golf Thing

The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open

One of my all-time favorite experiences covering golf.

2022 U.S. Adaptive Open
Articles
Honoring some of the game's most inspiring stories is a Cool Golf Thing

Railroad ties

One of my favorite golf design features.

harbour-town-13.jpg
Articles
Railroad ties are a Cool Golf Thing

Tiny pro shops

Browsing golf course merch is great, especially in cozy confines.

belvedere-small-pro-shop-cgt 2.JPG
Articles
A small, quaint pro shop is a Cool Golf Thing

Emotional golf course sign

This took me by surprise at an Arizona course.

legacy-golf-resort-sign-1.JPG
Articles
This unexpectedly emotional par-3 sign is a Cool Golf Thing

Sandbox surprise

I'll think about this August 2025 round for a long time.

cgt-hickories.JPG
Articles
Playing hickories is a Cool Golf Thing

One ball, *how many* rounds?!

This was a great submission from social media.

cgt-old-yella.jpg
Articles
The saga of Old Yella is a Cool Golf Thing

An affair to remember

'I do' enjoy this wedding venue.

cgt-country-club-wedding.JPG
Articles
The country club wedding is a Cool Golf Thing
15 more Cool Golf Things you might enjoy
meadowood-2-dead-greens.JPG
2 Min Read
Putting on dead greens is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
Golf -The 33rd Ryder Cup Matches - The Country Club - Brookline.
2 Min Read
The days I fell in love with golf (a Cool Golf Memory)
Articles
Fifth Annual Michael Douglas and Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament
1 Min Read
This Hollywood origin story is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
grand-beach-harley-cart.jpg
1 Min Read
This 1974 Harley-Davidson is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
Kay Maher - Pinecrest's Director of First Impressions
1 Min Read
This unique job title is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
more down arrow
lobster-shack-north-berwick-1
1 Min Read
This lobster lunch is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
cgt-bill-bergin-van.jpg
1 Min Read
This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
Barracuda Championship - Final Round
1 Min Read
This emotional winning reaction is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
U.S. Open - Round One
1 Min Read
Fog is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
riviera-cgt-dewsweeping.jpeg
1 Min Read
Dewsweeping is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
more down arrow
Jacques Leglise Trophy - Day Two
1 Min Read
The on-course bell is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Round Three
1 Min Read
The humble bucket hat is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
arnold-palmer-golf-swing-gif.gif
1 Min Read
The King’s swing was a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
cool-golf-things-monkey-golf-print.jpg
1 Min Read
This swinging monkey print is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
cgt-redacted-routing.png
1 Min Read
Playing armchair architect is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
more down arrow
cgt-walking.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
Browse our not-too-long essays about cool things in golf.

Cool Golf ThingsRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
13 Min Read
Should you be using a zero-torque putter on the golf course?
Articles
DP World Tour Championship 2025 - Day Four
4 Min Read
First look: New and rumored golf clubs coming in 2026
Articles
glynlea-furyk-hero.JPG
6 Min Read
Jim Furyk stakes out his territory in golf course design
Articles
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.13.52 PM.png
1 Min Read
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
Articles
cgt-trophy-glynlea.JPG
1 Min Read
This creative trophy is a Cool Golf Thing
Articles
Sawgrass CC - West: #5
3 Min Read
Are $100-million overhauls set to become a new normal at U.S. golf courses and country clubs?
Articles

Popular

Timbers Kauai - sun rise
4 Min Read
Experience the best of ocean golf and living at Timbers Kauai
Articles
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes - hole 3 from the air
6 Min Read
The new Great Dunes takes golf next level on Georgia's Jekyll Island
Articles
Ballpark Back 9 at Oracle Park
4 Min Read
Why playing golf inside a baseball stadium should be on your bucket list
Articles
PXG Lightning Driver
1 Min Read
PXG reveals its new PXG Lightning Driver
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
The 10 Coolest Golf Things

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me