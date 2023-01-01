Debbie Doniger showpage image.png
Debbie Doniger showpage image.png

Debbie Doniger

Debbie is in the ACC Golf Hall of Fame for her college golf career at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and was the Lead Master Instructor at The Jim McLean Golf School for over two decades.

Series

Debbie's Most Watched Daily Video Tips
Daily Video Tips
Shallow Out Your Driver Swing
favorite_border
2:35
Daily Video Tips
Hip Turn Drill
favorite_border
1:52
Daily Video Tips
Trajectory Control on Long Pitch Shots
favorite_border
2:56
Daily Video Tips
Wedge Putting Drill
favorite_border
1:58
Daily Video Tips
Simple Chip Shot Setup
favorite_border
3:06
Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • Peacock included with membership (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • Tee time protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me