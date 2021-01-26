2020 was a record-setting year for the golf industry.

The latest 2020 National Golf Performance Report from Golf Datatech, a leading market research firm, indicates that 2020 rounds soared by 13.9 percent over 2019, and equipment sales increased by 10.1 percent from 2019. These numbers are the largest growth year-over-year since Golf Datatech began tracking data in 1998. (View the full report)

The previous largest increase in rounds was 5.7 percent in 2012. The 10.1 percent increase in equipment sales edged out the previous high of 10.0 percent in 2005.

Favorable weather and golf's ability to work with the pandemic's social distancing protocols led to the spike. Now the question becomes: Is it sustainable?

It's not probable but possible. The vaccine roll out has started slowly, meaning golf could continue to be the only recreation available in many places. Working from home continues to be the norm, allowing flexibility for weekday and afternoon rounds. A major wild card, as it always is: The weather.

There is evidence that the surge welcomed new players outside the game's traditional demographics (women and younger millennials). If their appetite to play remains strong, avid players won't have to carry the load themselves.

Will you play more or less in 2021? Is buying new equipment still on your to-do list? Let us know in the comments below.

