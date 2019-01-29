Golf Course News & Notes

Get all the latest news and notes on new course announcements, major renovations and more right here.

R&A The Amateur Championship - Day Two
Fist and elbow bumps have replaced post-round handshakes during the pandemic.
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3 Min Read
Scotland's David Kidd-designed 'ghost course' hits the market nearly two decades after construction
Articles
Genesis Open - Round Two
3 Min Read
One of the strongest El Niño cycles in history is coming this winter. Here's what that could mean for golfers
Articles
Bear Slide GC: 4th hole
4 Min Read
Golf course owners fight back publicly against unruly golfer behavior
Articles
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
6 Min Read
How to Watch the 2026 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
Articles
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12 Min Read
The Open TV schedule: how to watch The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club
Articles
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3 Min Read
Gil Hanse tabbed for restoration of Mid Ocean Club, C.B. Macdonald's Bermuda masterpiece golf course
Articles
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6 Min Read
Yale Golf Course returns to bucket-list status with greater accessibility, at a cost: golf course review
Articles
Cutalong Resort Clubhouse by BBA Architects
1 Min Read
New Tiger Woods-designed golf course planned for Virginia's Tributer Resort
Articles
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7 Min Read
American golf's Munaissance triumphs continue in 2026
Articles
2026 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day Three
6 Min Read
New golf equipment rollback complications put the USGA and R&A in a bind
Articles
2026 U.S. Open Preview - photo of the U.S. Open trophy on the 18th green at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
11 Min Read
How to watch the 2026 U.S. Open (Golf): TV, streaming and on-site guide
Articles
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2 Min Read
Michelle Wie West set to make golf course design debut at new Candyroot Lodge resort in South Carolina
Articles
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
8 Min Read
How to watch the 2026 PGA Championship 2026: complete viewing guide
Articles
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2 Min Read
Photos: New Cabot Revelstoke golf and ski resort taking shape in the Canadian Rockies
Articles
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4 Min Read
McLaren Golf launches, unveiling two new sets of irons and major champion partnerships
Articles
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3 Min Read
The new-look King's North and other Myrtle Beach golf news and notes for 2026
Articles
Coral Mountain Desert Club - surfing
1 Min Read
Coral Mountain Desert Club: The next great golf and surf destination
Articles
Rory McIlroy celebrates the 2026 Masters victory
3 Min Read
Riding the Rory-coaster at Augusta: McIlroy goes back to back at the 2026 Masters
Articles
Presidio - parking signs
3 Min Read
Golf's big-city parking problems
Articles
GOLFZON at the 2026 PGA Show
4 Min Read
The rise of simulator golf: Pebble Beach, USGA enter historic partnerships with GOLFZON
Articles
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September 26, 2018

Editorial Staff

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Brandon Tucker
Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram at btuck34.
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Jason Scott Deegan
Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Golf and COVID-19: Latest news on course operations
View the latest news and golf course industry data on the impact of COVID-19 and coronavirus around the U.S. and globally.
Latest News
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Articles
3 Min Read
Scotland's David Kidd-designed 'ghost course' hits the market nearly two decades after construction
September 30, 2026
Golf course news and notes: September, 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Genesis Open - Round Two
Articles
3 Min Read
One of the strongest El Niño cycles in history is coming this winter. Here's what that could mean for golfers
August 31, 2026
A significant warming cycle of equatorial waters is likely to cause wild and potentially dangerous weather events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Bear Slide GC: 4th hole
Articles
4 Min Read
Golf course owners fight back publicly against unruly golfer behavior
August 25, 2026
Public golf courses in Virginia and Indiana recently took to social media to air out their frustrations over golfers breaking the rules.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
Articles
6 Min Read
How to Watch the 2026 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
August 22, 2026
Here's all you need to know to tune into the PGA Tour's $40 million season finale.
Jesse_Cameron
By Jesse Cameron
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Articles
12 Min Read
The Open TV schedule: how to watch The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club
July 9, 2026
The Lancashire links hosts The Open for the first time since 2017 and the 11th time overall.
Jesse_Cameron
By Jesse Cameron
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
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Articles
3 Min Read
Gil Hanse tabbed for restoration of Mid Ocean Club, C.B. Macdonald's Bermuda masterpiece golf course
July 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: July, 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
yale-9.JPG
Articles
6 Min Read
Yale Golf Course returns to bucket-list status with greater accessibility, at a cost: golf course review
July 8, 2026
Seth Raynor's masterpiece is more grand and more accessible than ever in the wake of a meticulous two-year restoration project.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutalong Resort Clubhouse by BBA Architects
Articles
1 Min Read
New Tiger Woods-designed golf course planned for Virginia's Tributer Resort
June 24, 2026
A new 18-hole layout by TGR Design will join an existing course, Cutalong, at the expanding boutique resort near Virginia's Lake Anna 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
7 Min Read
American golf's Munaissance triumphs continue in 2026
June 24, 2026
Significant progress in Philadelphia, two big projects in Georgia and several other significant renovations and restorations continue to improve local golfers' fortunes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2026 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day Three
Articles
6 Min Read
New golf equipment rollback complications put the USGA and R&A in a bind
June 17, 2026
By accepting more input with the top professional tours, golf's governing bodies risk letting the game slip further into dangerous territory.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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