Golf Course News & Notes

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July 27, 2018
Want to know why golf holes and courses are the way they are, and why you love some and hate others? Learn all about golf course architecture here.
Whether you’re in the spectator gallery or lining up your ball on the tee, your round of golf, golf vacation or outing at a TPC will be unforgettable...
Editorial Staff
View the latest news and golf course industry data on the impact of COVID-19 and coronavirus around the U.S. and globally.
Latest News
3 Min Read
September 30, 2026
Golf course news and notes: September, 2026.
3 Min Read
August 31, 2026
A significant warming cycle of equatorial waters is likely to cause wild and potentially dangerous weather events.
4 Min Read
August 25, 2026
Public golf courses in Virginia and Indiana recently took to social media to air out their frustrations over golfers breaking the rules.
6 Min Read
August 22, 2026
Here's all you need to know to tune into the PGA Tour's $40 million season finale.
12 Min Read
July 9, 2026
The Lancashire links hosts The Open for the first time since 2017 and the 11th time overall.
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
3 Min Read
July 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: July, 2026.
6 Min Read
July 8, 2026
Seth Raynor's masterpiece is more grand and more accessible than ever in the wake of a meticulous two-year restoration project.
1 Min Read
June 24, 2026
A new 18-hole layout by TGR Design will join an existing course, Cutalong, at the expanding boutique resort near Virginia's Lake Anna 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.
7 Min Read
June 24, 2026
Significant progress in Philadelphia, two big projects in Georgia and several other significant renovations and restorations continue to improve local golfers' fortunes.
6 Min Read
June 17, 2026
By accepting more input with the top professional tours, golf's governing bodies risk letting the game slip further into dangerous territory.