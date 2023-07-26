Golf Course Review: The Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs in northern Michigan

ARCADIA, Mich. - Waking up at 4:30 a.m. is normally a chore.

Not the day I played the Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs, though. It's motivating teeing it up on a course consistently rated among a top 50 public golf course in the U.S. In fact, my coffee tasted better that morning, and the 3 1/2-hour drive from a suburb outside of Detroit felt like a breeze. Time flew by, occupied with nerdy golf talk with my dad and some friends.

When we first pulled up to the clubhouse at Arcadia bluffs, we were greeted by a spectacular clubhouse and, as usual, a cool breeze off of the lake.

Arcadia Bluffs is known for its wide and rolling fairways, the beautiful setting it presents and scores a solid 4.4 rating on GolfPass. One reviewer thinks Arcadia Bluffs goes toe-to-toe with some iconic courses. "I have been blessed to play some amazing golf courses (Bandon Dunes, Whistling Straits, Pebble Beach) and Arcadia Bluffs certainly holds their own in this group." - wrote reviewer 'GolfAll50States'.

The spacious greens offer a challenge that some critics believe is too extreme (more on that later), while the exceptional bunkering adds a strategic element to each hole, testing a golfer's decision-making abilities and sand skills.

Once we completed our bucket-list round at Arcadia Bluffs, we decided to soak in the bagpiper's tunes while enjoying pints of our most beloved lager on the patio bar. And to top it all off, the mesmerizing sunset over Lake Michigan added a captivating touch to the whole experience.

The golf experience at Arcadia Bluffs

The clubhouse at Arcadia Bluffs is also home to accommodations. Jesse Cameron/GolfPass

The little things at Arcadia Bluffs make it feel like a Top-100 club. First, the range balls are included in the round. Even the condition of the range and practice facilities are top notch. On the first tee, the starter shares the rundown of what to expect and a souvenir divot repair tool.

Golf course conditions

Jesse Cameron tees off on the Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs. Courtesy photo

The course conditions at Arcadia Bluffs golf course are nothing short of amazing. I have been fortunate enough to play it twice, once in July and once in September, and conditions were excellent both times. From tee-to-green, golfers can expect this links-like course to be in great shape. The rolling terrain, especially when the wind is blowing, makes for a great challenge, The Bluffs course does have loads of bunkers, so it is one of those rounds where you should expect to find a few.

The green complexes are full of undulation and can be tricky. I personally found them to be fun, even though I may or may not have putted off the green on the final hole. That was embarrassing, especially with a dozen people sitting in the Adirondack chairs just above the 18th green.

Pace of play

The starter tells golfers that the expected pace of play is 4 hours and 45 minutes, but believe me, this is the one time players don't mind if it takes longer.

Breathtaking views of Lake Michigan

My recommendation for the best way to experience the Bluffs Course is to book an afternoon tee time if the weather forecast is looking nice. That's when golfers will be finishing their rounds during golden hour and treated to some gorgeous views. Those who play from Thursday through Sunday get the pleasure to see and hear the bagpiper who starts playing at dusk at roughly 7:30 p.m. Wrapping up the round on a linksy golf course with a bagpiper playing in the background is a fantastic experience.

A bagpiper plays on certain days at dusk at Arcadia Bluffs. Jesse Cameron/GolfPass

What does it cost to play at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club?

The Bluffs course costs $240 during peak season. A caddie is available upon request.

My Favorite Holes at Arcadia Bluffs

The third tee is the highest point on the property on the Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs. Jesse Cameron/GolfPass

Hole 3 - Par 5, 524 Yards (Blue Tees)

The tee box on the third hole is the highest point on the property, providing a panoramic view of the course.

Hole 11 - Par 5, 594 Yards (Blue Tees)

This downhill par 5 offers one of the more dramatic holes. The tee box makes for a good spot to grab a picture of your foursome.

Hole 12 - Par 4, 430 Yards (Blue Tees)

The 12th hole runs along the Lake Michigan shoreline, and, in my opinion, is the best-looking hole at Arcadia Bluffs.

The par-4 12th is the signature shot on the Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs. Jesse Cameron/GolfPass

Hole 13 - Par 3, 181 Yards (Blue Tees)

Holes 11 through 13 provides great holes and views. The 13th hole is a longer par 3 where golfers must carry their tee shots across a coastal abyss. It's an intimidating tee shot but a scenic view of Lake Michigan. If the wind is blowing in your face, which it was the most recent day I was playing, it can one of the more challenging holes on the course.

Have you stayed at or played Arcadia Bluffs? Review the experience on the course page below.